The Omicron failure, the great fear of cream cheese and the telescope winners

Under the neon lights of Times Square, in the heart of Manhattan, the queue stretches two blocks. As the holidays approach, thousands of New Yorkers storm vans and Covid test tents. Finding a quick test at a pharmacy is a fluke and labs can no longer meet the demand for the most reliable tests. Hence the annoyed questions of the magazine Recode, who is surprised by this new fiasco of American public health officials, already overwhelmed by the onslaught of the Omicron variant.

The Biden government has pledged to quadruple test output within three months and deliver more than 500 million rapid kits to homes by post. But the damage is done. The daily demand for 3-5 million tests is far beyond the capabilities of manufacturers. Medical equipment is also suffering from the scrambles in the international supply chain. For lack of freighters and truck drivers in sufficient numbers, there is a lack of cotton swabs and even of reagent paper for the tests. Obsessed with vaccinations, the state has not increased its funding for screening, and the heavy Federal Drug Administration, traditionally keen on home tests, which are generally less reliable, has only approved 14 companies in the country. American territory. All today overwhelmed by demand.

Say cheese

Meanwhile, another drama overwhelms the great American nation. The country is facing a terrible shortage of cream cheese, this cheese spread, cousin of European little Swiss, which has brightened up New York bagels, the snacks of five generations since the end of the 19th century and above all, above all, constitutes the irreplaceable ingredient. millions of cheesecakes planned for holiday meals.

Bloomberg first revealed that ransomware thugs, after crippling pipeline computing and

Philippe Coste