With Gabriel Boric, the “fearless generation” takes power in Chile

At 35, the new president is the torchbearer of a youth who did not know the South American dictatorships and led the great revolt of 2019. But there is also pragmatism in this “Daniel Cohn-Bendit 2.0 ”.

The first time someone asked Gabriel Boric to run for president, he refused. “It does not interest me. I don’t have enough experience at all, I still have a lot to learn, especially on the functioning of the State ”, he told his comrades at Frente Amplio [“Front large”], who had offered to run against the communist Daniel Jadue in the primaries of the left-wing coalition Apruebo Dignidad [“J’approuve la dignité”]. But in the absence of a standout figure in his party, he finally agreed.

And in July 2021, he triumphed in the primaries: he gathered 60% of the vote, or more than a million votes, against the best candidate that the Communist Party has presented in one hundred and ten years of existence. And he did just as well thereafter. Representative of a left that has not lived through the horrors of the Pinochet dictatorship, Gabriel Boric became on December 19, 2021, at the age of 35, the youngest president in the history of Chile, garnering nearly 56% of the vote .

On the day of his triumph in the July primaries, Boric quoted during his speech a famous phrase from Salvador Allende, the socialist president who, on September 11, 1973, was assassinated in the presidential palace by the coup leaders: “Soon the wide avenues will open again for free men and women to build a better society.”

It was no accident. During his campaign, Boric revived the memory of the socialist government of the 1970s, but he dissociated himself from the traditional parties which led the democratic transition from 1990. He thus confirmed the irruption in the political elite of the “fearless generation”, the one who heard about the dictatorship from their parents or from school books. This new generation of the left, very young and coming from high school and university circles, attacked the very heart of the Chilean transition. She accused her of not having cut ties with the neoliberalism imposed on Chile by the military government. [de Pinochet], where the state has very little presence and quality public services are lacking, pushing families into debt for life to pay for their children’s education.

The equivalent of May 68

Gabriel Boric was born in 1986 in Punta Arenas, Patagonia, in a

Federico Rivas Molina