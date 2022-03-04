5G and technological innovation at the service of digital transformation

Content offered by:



Telefónica attends the Mobile World Congress (MWC) which begins this Monday in Barcelona with a complete value proposition to show its technological leadership and its status as a benchmark partner for companies and Public Administrations in their digital transformation. A digital transformation that cannot wait, which must be now, to capture all the opportunities offered by technologies such as 5G, CloudArtificial intelligence, big data, edge computing or blockchain.

With 5G as the central axis, and with a wide range of services and solutions based on these technologies, Telefónica assists Mobile with an unprecedented deployment of transformation proposals and success stories. With the combination of face-to-face and virtual participation, achieved through a revolutionary representation of the booth in the metaverse, the company will offer a unique experience based on the quality of the content displayed.

The 952 square meters that will house the Telefónica exhibitor at the MWC will be at the service of innovation and success stories that the company will make available to its visitors. The booth It will have four areas that include different sectoral transformation proposals, each of which brings together different solutions and use cases.

‘Smart Industry’ will invite visitors to immerse themselves in a 360 experience to feel how Industry 4.0 is evolving thanks to a key factor: 5G connectivity; ‘Intelligent Buildings’ will exhibit an integrating and differential proposal for buildings based on different technological solutions, capable of increasing efficiency, reducing costs, promoting sustainability, improving the user experience and increasing security; ‘5G Bartender’ will highlight the use of 5G and the edge computing to provide real-time control of scalable and efficient catering services with which to meet increases in demand at specific times; and ‘Digital Home’ will show the best offer in connectivity, entertainment and home security through the new and improved experiences available to ‘gamers’augmented and immersive reality, and the integration of applications and functionalities to develop Movistar’s capabilities home.

The demonstrations of booth They will be reinforced by another six that will be presented in several of the sessions that will be held in the Ágora. This will be the case of the ‘5G Holographic Telepresence’, with an event that will show the potential and innovative nature of telepresence through a remote interview with the Olympic champion Carolina Marín who, thanks to augmented reality and 5G, will appear in the Agora as a complete volumetric figure with which you can interact and talk in real time.

There will also be an event gaming live, ‘5G Gaming Arena’which will exhibit the quality and capacity of Telefónica’s 5G with a live competition of ten players who will be distributed in four different places: booth Telefonica, Movistar riders slaughterhouse of Madrid, booth MWC and Lleida.

Other sessions will show different proposals and applications for different sectors. It will be the case of ‘5G robotics for the supervision of industrial environments’, ‘5G Imagine infinite possibilities for your business’, ‘The future is here: protection with drones of the Telefónica headquarters’, ‘Industrial Cybersecurity: challenges and solutions’ and ‘Inescube Project: the eye that sees the chemistry of bodies’.

booth in the metaverse

The ‘demos’ of booth and the Ágora will be replicated and expanded by the exhibitor’s representation in the metaverse, the innovative proposal with which Telefónica will carry out its virtual presence at the MWC this year.

The representation of the stand in the metaverse will allow visiting six demonstrations, the four present in the exhibitor plus two new ones, and following all the sessions of the Ágora, but it will also reinforce the company’s proposal with two additional ‘demos’. They will be dedicated to ‘Predictive maintenance with 5G drones’, focused on the use of drones, 5G and Artificial Intelligence to enable new business uses through the exploitation of data collection, and ‘Cybersecure Smart Cities’, which will show all the keys to progress towards ‘smart city’ that, in addition to being intelligent, is safe, efficient and sustainable.

This experience will be available for mobile and web (PC, tablet, etc.) through the link www.metaverso.telefonica.com/as well as in the microsite dedicated to the company’s participation in the MWC, www.telefonica.com/es/mwc/.

The prominence of the Agora

With its virtual proposal, Telefónica will also allow the monitoring of all the sessions that will be held in its Ágora, the auditorium that serves as a meeting point for experts and the public to share the stimulating combination of the most innovative technologies, such as 5G, CloudIoT or edge computingand the real success stories that Telefónica can show and explain to publicize the solutions and services that it makes available to companies.

This year, the Ágora will host 25 activities, divided into 23 sessions and presentations and two ‘demotours’ to see the demos in more detail.

Eleven digital notebooks

Telefónica’s proposal at MWC 2022 is completed with 11 digital notebooks that collect, in maximum detail, the solutions, services and success stories obtained by the company in different industries and sectors.

These notebooks will be available on the Telefónica site dedicated to Mobile (www.telefonica.com/es/mwc/). The notebooks deal with such relevant sectors and trends as mobility (‘Smart Mobility’), management of buildings and facilities (‘Smart Buildings’), health (‘eHealth’), innovation (‘Open Innovation’), education (‘Digital Education’), SMEs (‘The Digital SME’), industry (‘Connected Industry’), tourism (‘Intelligent Tourism’), sport (‘Sports Tech’), leisure and entertainment (‘Digital home’) and sustainability (‘Technology for the planet’).





José María Álvarez-Pallete, Executive Chairman of Telefónica and new Chairman of the GSMA Council.



José María Álvarez-Pallete, new president of the GSMA

The arrival of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) is always a very important date for Telefónica. But the 2022 edition will be even more special for the company. Its president, José María Álvarez-Pallete, has just been appointed as the new president of the GSMA, the association that encompasses the largest telecommunications operator groups and small independent operators with a global reach. With this election, the presidency of the GSMA will fall to a Spanish company for the first time in the association’s history.

The president of Telefónica accepts the Presidency of the GSMA Council at a crucial moment, in which connectivity and telecommunications infrastructures have never been so important and in which the world is witnessing a technological revolution that brings with it a new paradigm .

“I am very proud to join the GSMA as Chairman representing the global mobile ecosystem. Technologies such as 5G, edge computing, cloud, cybersecurity, AI and IoT have redefined the way society operates and interacts, paving the way towards the metaverse, web3 and the new digital age”assures the president of Telefónica.

Álvarez-Pallete will contribute from the GSMA to the strengthening and development of these technologies, and will do so without losing sight of the human dimension and the values ​​that must govern the digital transformation. “Digitalization progress must include responsible leadership to drive growth, job creation, sustainability and accelerate digital inclusion. I look forward to supporting the GSMA in driving these critical issues forward,” she states.

More than 400 companies

The GSMA represents more than 400 telecommunications companies worldwide, which generate more than 25 million direct and indirect jobs. Mobile technology has generated 4.4 trillion dollars in added value, which represents 5.1 percent of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). By 2025 it will reach 5 billion dollars, with the development of 5G as the definitive lever for productivity and efficiency.

At the end of 2020 -the last year with official data-, there were more than 5,000 million people subscribed to mobile services, which represents 67 percent of the world population. The forecasts are to reach 2025 with at least 500 million new users, to exceed 70 percent of the world population.

a special premiere

Álvarez-Pallete’s official debut as president of the GSMA will take place during one of the association’s major annual events, the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The Ciudad Condal hosts this year’s edition, which begins today and will last until Thursday, in a contest that will show the latest trends and developments in the sector, the most avant-garde value propositions and the enormous potential of technology, digitization and mobile telephony.

Together with the MWC, Barcelona is also hosting these days the celebration of the 4YFN, the event for startup that the GSMA promotes to support entrepreneurs, investors and companies to connect and launch new projects together.