A blow from Berenguer eliminates Real Madrid

The Lions, with a blow of Berenguer when the party caressed the extra time, they made the machada. After removing the Barcelona in San Mamesrepeated the feat before a Real Madrid in which Kroos Y modric were outclassed while Ancelottiwithout Benzemadecided not to give even a minute to Hazard, Bale neither Jovic.

Game of Cup in San Mames, which is synonymous with a crash with a lot of rhythm and a Athletic fierce. The same scenario that doomed the Barcelona. the worst for a Real Madrid without Benzema and in eleven with the four Brazilians, recently arrived from their country even though they were not very tired. Ancelotti thereby definitively condemned hazard Y balewith whom he does not count at all, already a Jović substitute the day he had no competition. He bet on his trusted midfield, although neither modric neither Kroos they withstand high-tempo games well, and at the top he placed from false nine to Asensio with Rodrygo Y Vinicius on the wings

Vinicius, to the brawl

At Athletic the intensity of their midfield, with Muniain hanging between the lines, surpassed the Madrid sufficiency. And in attack they arrived with the verticality of the Williams. Madrid could not cling to Viniciusmore aware of getting muddy in a children’s pike with Danny Garcia than offering solutions to their peers. The break was reached with two interventions by Courtois and a late injury to Nico Williams that left him in the shower. Ancelotti I didn’t have a good face and Marcellin he regretted not specifying that domain.

The second half was a rojiblanco siege. The Real Madrid he was inferior in midfield, but he didn’t take advantage of the three men at the top either. Y Ancelotti I couldn’t hit the key. The match was hard leg and with more tension than opportunities. at meeting time Carletto took away Vinicius to place to Isco as four midfielder and try to compensate for the imbalance. Something that he finally achieved by putting the field to Camavinga. The whites did not suffer in their area. And the Lions dominated, but without clawing. He was starting to smell like overtime on San Mames.

Great goal and white KO

The final ten minutes saw how the Athletic He showed signs of tiredness and Real Madrid peeked into the local area. Casemiro he had the best chance of the visitors, but shot poorly. And when the coaches took the extra time for granted, a tremendous kick from Berenguer from the edge of the area rewarded the local effort. The lions they got into the semifinals and the Madrid was removed from Cupin the first serious setback of the season.