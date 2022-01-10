A clinic in Barcelona that offered false PCR tests was sealed

The Urban Guard has closed on Bailén street in Barcelona, ​​a clinical center that allegedly carried out antigen and PCR tests to detect covid-19 without having the relevant license from the Generalitat to carry out that activity.

As reported to Efe by the Barcelona local police, the closure of the center, located in the Gràcia district, took place on December 29, when a day patrol observed several people queuing and entering and leaving a place that seemed be a clinic.

The agents carried out a routine inspection of the facility and discovered that they provided a covid-19 diagnostic test service with a supposed license issued by the Junta de Castilla y León that, if true, is not valid in Catalonia.

The clinic offered antigen tests for 30 euros and PCR for 70 euros, and guaranteed results in a few hours.