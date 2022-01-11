A court condemns the Valencian Community to pay 35,000 euros to doctors who were infected by working without protection

The Social court number 5 of Alicante has condemned the Ministry of Health to compensate 154 doctors in the province for the lack of means of protection they were forced to work with during the first wave of the pandemic.

According to judgment Health will have to pay each of these workers different amounts depending on the level of risk they ran:

5,000.00 euros for each one of the workers who were forced to work without adequate protection elements.

15,000.00 euros for each of the workers who were subjected to isolation due to contact with those affected by covid-19.

35,000.00 euros for each of the workers who became infected with covid-19 but did not require hospital admission

Finally, Health must pay 49,180.00 euros for each of the workers infected with covid-19 and who required hospital admission.

The complaint was processed by the Medical Union of the Valencian Community and according to the lawyer Guillermo Llago It is the first sentence in all of Spain in which a Health Ministry is sentenced for the lack of means during the first wave of the pandemic and is forced to compensate the affected workers.

The Medical Union has declared this Tuesday its satisfaction by the ruling, in which it is stated that “the Ministry of Health of the Valencian generalitat has the obligation, in application of the Law of Prevention of Labor Risks, in front of its workers, to adopt measures and means of protection both collective and individual, having infringed this obligation from the knowledge that it was had of the existence of a COVID pandemic -19 and, especially, since the declaration of the state of alarm, agreed by RD 463/20 of March 14, 2020. “

Against this sentence appeal to the Supreme Court. Guillermo Llago explains that it will not be the only ruling issued by the courts in the coming months since there are other lawsuits in progress for the same reasons and in which more than a thousand doctors are represented in the province of Alicante.