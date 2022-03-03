A great goal from Guedes puts Valencia in the final of the La Cartuja Cup

Jose Bordalás took the pulse with Marcellin and the Valencia will be in the King’s Cup Final on Saturday April 23 at the La Cartuja stadium. A great goal from Guedes on the edge of rest sank the Athletic and catapulted the Levantine side, who tied in the first leg at San Mamés. Betis and Ray They will fight this Thursday (9:00 p.m.) for the other place with a Verdiblanco victory in Vallecas (1-2).

It was eagerly awaited Mestalla Battle, that was a real boiler. Marcelino recovered his gala eleven after oxygenating his stars at the Camp Nou, but the Valencia stood his ground, ready to seize his chance and bet on his classic stylethat physical football, forceful and full of interruptions that he barely concedes to the opponent.

Mamardashvili, sure

The key moment came in minute 43 with the Guedes right handwhich left the meta unanswered aguirrezabala. Shortly before, mamardashvili he had avoided Athletic’s goal in a face-to-face with Iñaki Williams.

to usually do caressed the second at the end of the first half. Athletic tried everything, with chances to Muniain, Inigo Martinez, and Yuribut he stayed at the gates of his third consecutive Cup final.