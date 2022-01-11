A new folding mobile comes to the market by the hand of Honor

The technology company Honor just announced the launch of smartphone Magic V, his first flagship 5G foldable and dynamic performance powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It integrates a hinge with a mode-based design waterdrop, a wider exterior display and the latest Magic UI 6.0 user interface, from the firm.

“We are delighted to launch our first flagship folding 5G, Magic V, which demonstrates our experience and capacity for innovation in system design, as well as our commitment to offer the best possible user experience “, he said during the presentation George zhao, Global CEO of Honor.

Symmetrical, crease-free display

Designed with a hinge technology with a mode-based design waterdrop, the thinnest compared to other devices on the market, Magic V has a symmetrical body that creates a new benchmark in folding mobile design.

It is equipped with a 6.45-inch curved OLED screen when folded, achieving a wider aspect ratio of 21.3: 9 that makes all the difference. This makes the device easy to operate, as its screen functions like that of a smartphone rather than looking long and narrow. When unfolded, it has an extra-wide 7.9-inch screen with no creases for an immersive, tablet-like experience. Magic V displays support a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and offer up to 1.07 billion colors, allowing you to enjoy images with vivid clarity

It features a screen refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and has received IMAX Enhanced certification.

Constructed of a high-strength titanium alloy, zirconium liquid metals, and high-strength carbon fibers that reduce the density of the device, it is lightweight and balanced.

Very powerful processor

Honor Magic V is the first foldable to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G processor, which brings exceptional performance to this flagship. Backed by the latest Adreno GPU, it offers a 30% performance increase compared to the previous generation, for higher productivity at higher speeds. It is equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, although there are other versions.

The device is compatible with the new LINK Turbo X, which offers powerful download speeds. It also integrates an intelligent cooling system that includes the recent third generation of graphene and the thermal management system with AI.

Camera system

It has a set of quad cameras Powered by AI with a 50MP rear and a 42MP front that offer photos and videos in three modes: Night, HDR and Zoom. Supported by the Image Engine, and an AI-enhanced imaging system, it offers highly effective multi-camera computational photography in any situation.

The device will hit the market in about 1,380 euros, the most basic model, a fact that has not been confirmed by the brand since for the moment it will be launched in the Chinese market.