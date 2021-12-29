A Slovenian arrested for being vaccinated 7 times to sell covid passports

A Slovenian has been detained for having received seven doses of vaccines against covid-19, five of them with previous payment by people who wanted to get a covid passportlocal media reported this Wednesday.

“The person in question received small amounts of money of four suspects, who took advantage of his difficult social situation and they prompted him to commit this crime, without caring about their health“reported the Slovenian police.

Up to three years in prison

Besides the detainee, there are other four people who have been denounced payable to get vaccinated on your behalf. And the police have also warned that the falsification of documents can carry penalties of up to three years in jail. Thus, the person in question was arrested when trying to get vaccinated for the eighth time, with someone else’s documents.

The arrested received the seven previous vaccinations in various medical centers in the country, twice with their own documentation, and five times with that of others. But the medical authorities have not reported for now the possible consequences for the health of a multiple inoculation.

A behavioral trend

Already last September it was reported that people in serious social situation in Slovenia they were vaccinated with documentation from other people in exchange for money, but these rumors were not confirmed.