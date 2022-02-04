A strong earthquake shakes the Peruvian Amazon

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter scale shook this Thursday the peruvian amazon region, No personal or material damage reported at the moment.reported the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP).

The earthquake was recorded at 10:58 local time (15:58 GMT) and the epicenter was located at 90 kilometers east of the town of Santa María de Nievain the province of Condorcanqui, located in the amazon department.

The telluric movement It originated at a depth of 139 kilometers from the surface, so the population of Santa María de Nieva felt it with an intensity of 6 on the Mercalli scale, considered “strong” by specialists.

The seismic event did not generate any tsunami alert on the Peruvian coast, according to the Directorate of Hydrography and Navigation of the Peruvian Navy.

Peru It is located in the area called Pacific Ring of Firewhere approximately 85% of the world’s seismic activity is recorded.