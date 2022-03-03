Abramovich announces that he sells Chelsea and opens the auction

The speculations are over. Roman Abramovich Chelsea sells. The Russian businessman announced it this Wednesday through an official statement in which he justifies his decision “thinking of the best for the club.” The auction to acquire the London club, the current champion of Europe, is already open.

“I want to address the speculations in the media about my ownership of Chelsea. As I have said before, I have always made my decisions thinking of what is best for the entity. In the current situation, I have decided to sell the club, since I think it is the best for the club, the fans, the employees and the partners and sponsors. the sale of the club will not be accelerated, but will follow due process. I will not ask for payment no loan. This has never been about business or money for me, but for passion for the game and the club”, points out the note published on the Chelsea website.

charitable foundation

“Furthermore, I have given instructions to my team to establish a charitable foundation to which all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funding for victims’ urgent and immediate needs, as well as supporting long-term recovery work,” Abramovich added in his statement.

“It has been a very difficult decision to make and it hurts me a lot to have to leave the club. Wait to be able to come back one last time to Stamford Bridge so I can say goodbye to all of you. It has been a privilege to be part of Chelsea and I am very proud of everything we have achieved.”

change of course

In the last few hours, the declared intention of a Swiss billionaire to take over the club. Hansjörg Wysswho has a fortune of more than 4,000 million pounds, has offered to negotiate for the club Stamford Bridge in what could indicate a total change of course for the European champion.

“Abramovich he is trying to sell his assets in England and he also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly,” Wyss told Swiss newspaper ‘Blick’. “On Tuesday, three people and I received an offer to buy the club. now i have to wait four or five days. Abramovich asks too much and, as you know, Chelsea owes him 2 billion or so, but they don’t have the money to pay him.”

Swiss refers to more than 1,500 million that Abramovich has lent to Chelsea since he bought it for less than 100 million pounds in 2003. Since his arrival, being one of the first billionaires to land in European football, Chelsea has gone from being just another team on the English nobleman to one of the continent’s greats, with 18 titles under his watch, including two European Cups.

The conquest of the Club World Cup

But Russia’s war in Ukraine has upset a leadership that came full circle a few weeks ago in Abu Dhabi, with the conquest of the Club World Cup. The last title missing from Abramovich’s record and perhaps the last, in general.

His complicated situation in the United Kingdom, which did not renew his investor visa in 2018, has intensified in recent days as a result of his close and always denied relationship with Vladimir Putin. From the House of Commons, Abramovich has been accused of being a close collaborator of Putin and has been asked to seize the assets he owns in the United Kingdom, such as the mansion of more than 150 million in central London, and not be allowed to run a club like Chelsea.

Deputy Chris Bryant warned on Tuesday that the oligarch is beginning to look for buyers for his assets and that he must act quickly on sanctions. Wyss’s words only confirm this.

big donations

“I can imagine running Chelsea together with some partners, but I have to look at the general conditions first. What I am certainly not going to do is get into something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, it will be with a consortium of six or seven investorsWyss said.

Abramovich’s decision to leave the administration in the hands of the club’s foundation, which has doubts about this move, is yet another indication of the growing distance with which the Russian views the club he has managed in the last 14 years.

Wyss, 86, made his fortune in the Synthes medical multinational and has been characterized in recent years by its large donations to charitable and environmental works. As reported by the New York Times in 2018, his contribution to works in favor of the environment rises above 1,000 million euros.