Al Qurayshi, the elusive leader of the Islamic State in the shadow

When he was appointed successor to Al Baghdadi, little was known about Al Qurayshi, whose real name and origin were unknown.

The jihadist, Iraqi, was from the most radical wing of the Islamic State and one of the closest associates of the former leader

When he rose to the top of the Islamic State (IS) structure in October 2019, little was known about him. Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, killed this Wednesday in a US attack in northwestern Syria.

There were hardly any records of him, and his real identity and whereabouts were unknown. Soon after, some details began to emerge. “According to Iraqi intelligence records, Al Qurayshi’s real name is Muhammad Said Al Salbi Al Mawla. Born in mahlabiya, in the district of Nineveh, in Iraq, in 1976 the son of an imam who had seven children with his two wives”, explains the journalist Feras Kilani, who wrote, a few months ago, the most extensive profile and investigation of who Al Qurayshi really is.

Thus, the jihadist dedicated his early years to study islam, and entered the Iraqi jihadist organization – at that time part of Al Qaeda— in 2004, just when he was starting to walk.

“Many Iraqi intelligence officers say that Al Baghdadi -the former IS leader- kept Al Qurayshi away from the battlefield with the intention of protect him so that, in the future, he would lead the organization. [Al líder muerto este miércoles] he was considered among the members of the group as a smart man with a very deep knowledge of everything that has to do with the functioning and organization of the IS”, Kilani writes.

In fact, according to people who knew him and later left the group, Al Qurayshi was one of the most radical within IS, and he was one of those who insisted the most that enslaving Yazidi women and killing men was not something contrary to islam. Like many Iraqis in IS, moreover, Qurayshi spent several months in US prisons in Iraq, which helped the group coalesce and further radicalize itself.

Objective: start from scratch

When the Islamic State lost all its territory, in February 2019, Al Baghdadi, Al Qurayshi and the leadership of the group were lost in the shadows. Al Baghdadi died in October of that year and his number two became number one: the person in charge of reorganize and revive the group, thousands of whose members are locked up in the jails of northeastern Syria waiting to get out and start over.

The IS, when it lost the war, never disappeared, but mutated. It went from functioning as a state to returning to insurgency, with cells spread across Iraq and Syria carrying out ambushes to his enemies and extorting locals to collect taxes. This January, however, there has been a change.

These activities continue, but ISIS has shown that it can and is willing to do much more: on January 21, the group carried out a coordinated inside and outside attack on one of the jihadist prisons in northeastern Syria. The Kurdish militias took nine days to put down the mutiny in prison. It was the biggest attack that ISIS has carried out since it lost its territory, and it is estimated that about a hundred of its members were able to escape.

The group has lost his head again this Wednesday, as it did in the fall of 2019. But the Islamic State—and its ability to operate in Syria and Iraq—remains fully alive.