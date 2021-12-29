Alavés dismisses Calleja and sign Mendilibar

Deportivo Alavés confirmed this Tuesday the departure of Javi Calleja, after agreeing to leave him before training this Monday.

The coach arrived in Vitoria on April 5, 2021 and achieved the goal of remaining in the First Division. This milestone served to renew their bond for two more seasons, but the results have caused their dismissal.

After intense negotiation for advance your departure a few days and being able to hire another coach, Calleja accepted Albiazul’s proposal and will not stay on the bench until January 1, as stated in one of the clauses of his contract, which allowed the club to dismiss the coach if from that date the team he was in relegation places.

ℹ️ Javier Calleja is no longer coach of Deportivo Alavés. Mila esker, @javiercalleja_!#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 – Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) December 28, 2021

“The obligation of the club is to do everything on its part to guarantee the fulfillment of its objectives,” said the entity in a press release. “You have to make bold decisions to give between everyone – club, coach, squad and fans – what the Alavés shield and shirt deserve and maintain the category,” they explained from The Glorious, who at the same time thanked “the work and enthusiasm of Javier Calleja and his entire coaching staff.”

The latest results in which he has only achieved one point out of 15 possible and the elimination of the Copa del Rey against Linares Deportivo have precipitated the departure of the coach, who has not managed to find the key to achieve the continuity of a squad capable of draw at the Camp Nou and at the Sánchez Pizjuán, but that has not finished offering good feelings in the last month of competition.

To date, the Basque team is the third most thrashed team with 29 goals received, It is only surpassed by Cádiz and Levante and it is the second with the fewest goals, 15, three more than Getafe.

ℹ️ José Luis Mendilibar, new coach of Deportivo Alavés. ➕ The Zaldibar coach will lead the team for the first time in the 11: 00h session. Ongi etorri, Mendi!#GoazenGlorioso 🦊 – Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) December 28, 2021

Jose Luis Mendilibar He will relieve the man from Madrid on the bench, signing until the end of the season with the babazorro team.

The Basque coach was without a team after directing during the last seasons to Eibar, until the confirmation of the decline suffered last year.