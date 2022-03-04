“All the pilots are against the war, of course”

The pilots of MotoGP agree that, in effect, this is the world which seems more equal in recent years. And they say so, not only because the preseason training sessions ended with more than a dozen pilots involved in the same second or because the mechanics, all of them, are tremendously even, but because the mixture of young values ​​with veterans and/or experts champions on the queen category grid will mean that, at least at the start, in the first five races, there is the possibility, they say, of winning anything, something that has been happening in recent years, since Marc Marquez (Honda)great dominator from 2013 to 2020, was seriously injured.

great equality

“MotoGP has changed a lot in recent years”, said the new champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), which opens title in Qatar. “Before, apart from the dominance of Marc (Márquez), who has always been the reference rider for everyone, there were only three or four leading bikes, while now, with so many official bikes and very, very good ones, victory is more open than ever, not only in the World Cup, but in every Grand Prix. The level is very high and that will make the races hilarious”.

“The show is more than guaranteed”, says the Italian ‘Pecco’ bagnaia, runner-up in the world. “I know that everyone says that our Ducati is the best bike on the grid, but I can only say that, in effect, for me it is the best, but not because it is mine but because I have not tried the others and, therefore, Therefore, it seems easy, from the outside, to say that the Ducati is the best. The truth is that he has not won the title since 2007, with Casey Stoner”. Of course, ‘Pecco’ affirmed that this year he is going out to win and that he does not feel any pressure from those responsible for the Borgo Panigale factory “among other things because it would be impossible for my bosses to want to win this title more than me, so I’m the one who puts on the most pressure.”

Not to the war

Marc Márquez, who in his reappearance captured 75% of the questions in the first press conference of this World Cup, explained again that he does not feel like a favorite, but he does want to be a candidate. “I also believe, yes, that we are facing the start of a beautiful World Championship, but, as happens every year, we must wait, because now there are 12 winning bikes and, perhaps, after the fifth GP, we will see things a little more. clear. We must grant ourselves that margin of races to know if there really are many contenders for victory”.

While the ‘Devil’ acknowledged that he loved winning the title and being more popular in France, while Maverick Viñales felt like a child with new shoes when racing his Aprilia in Losail, Márquez answered, with great serenity and solvency, the most important question complicated of all: what do you think of the war that Russia has started in Ukraine? “My first reflection is to show my perplexity for everything that is happening. How can you get to this point? It is evident that all pilots say “no” to war, of course, we are all against war. None of us understand what is happening and we all speak out to stop this, but we can only support those who suffer, but that is not enough, among other reasons, because those who have to try to stop this war are people who have more power than us. .