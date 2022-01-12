Ancelotti: “I like this Barcelona”

Carlo Ancelotti He appeared at the press conference prior to the semifinal of the Super Cup from Spain what will he measure at Barcelona. The Italian coach began by warning that “in a game like this there is no favorite, especially when it looks like a final. All the games scare me, Valencia for example was very nervous before. I know perfectly well what a game is. ClassicI would be concerned if the players think they are favorites, but they don’t. “

Carletto He insisted that there is no favorite in the match: “You can win or lose a match, a winner has to come out. You have to play it as well as possible. The opponent has had more problems than us, but it’s one match away … There is no favorite in such a game, especially when it looks like a final. “

Praise to Barça

The Italian praised this new Barcelona from Xavi: “I like it because he has a clear idea of ​​the game he wants to do. He follows the identity line of this club. They have had a good run. With his ideas the team will improve. In addition to the veterans they have as Piqué, Alba, Busquets… there are young people who stand out, pushing. Gavi, Nico … there are players with a great future there “.

Regarding his team, in which he seems to be very clear about the eleven, he admitted that he has some unknowns to solve: “Carvajal is one, another is the right wing … I also have fresh players like Rodrygo that can be used instead of Asensio. He’s back Jovic. In the previous one, as always when you play against him Barça, there is concern, but also illusion. He likes to play these games. “