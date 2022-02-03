Ancelotti: “Vinicius and Rodrygo in Bilbao? They are 20 years old, not 60 like me”

Carlo Ancelotti He appeared in the press room prior to the match in Cup before him Athletic who will play on Thursday San Mames (9:00 p.m.). A match to which the whites arrive with many doubts due to the injuries and the commitments of their internationals who have just returned from South America. Precisely one of the issues he spoke about is the participation of Vinicius Y Rodrygo after his return from Brazil: “We have to evaluate it. We have to see it today, if the players are just tired they are going to travel. It has to be seen because if they don’t start the game in eleven I may need them during the match”.

Hazard, Bale and the bench

The state of Benzema It was another focus of attention. For Carletto, “We don’t know his condition yet, but he has done individual work. He has a good feeling and after training we will decide. We are not going to risk it. If he is cleared he can play, otherwise someone else will.” He was precisely asked if Hazard and Bale could occupy a place in the eleven in San Mamés, something that the Italian left open: “”It is possible. hazard Y bale are ready but Asensio has also improved a lot Vinicius Y Rodrygo They are 20 years old, not 60 like me.

Finally, the problems with the wings seem to be resolved with the entry of Luke for Carvajal, which comes from an injury, and with a patch on the left, where it will not be Mendy. Ancelotti also spoke about this: “Carvajal is fine, available, it is true that he has trained little. Lucas has done very well and has delivered. Mendy is missing, but I think we are going to fix the defensive aspect for the game. There are two options that can be Praise side or Nacho, one of the two. I know who’s going to play, but I’m not telling you. The evaluation that I make is not for who plays in that place in Athletic”.