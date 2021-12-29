Andorra detects omicron in 30% of infections

Andorra has detected the presence of the omicron variant at 30% of infections of coronavirus, the Government informs this Friday in a statement.

It is the first time that this variant has been detected in the wastewater study that is carried out regularly in the Principality, although the health authorities were already waiting for their presence to be evidenced.

That the presence of this variant has been confirmed has led the Secretary of State for Health, Helena Mas, to ask for “special precaution” to the population.

80% of the population with complete guideline

Mas has said that Andorra has reached 80% of the vaccinable population (older than 16 years) with the complete schedule, and that from the first day of the vaccination plan, 130,409 vaccines have been administered.

Of these, 57,455 are first doses, 55,723 second, and 17,231 third have already been administered, and 20,000 doses of Moderna are expected to arrive on Monday from France and another 21,000 from Pfizer / BIONTech from Spain.

Reproduction index at 0.87

The Secretary of State for Health has also explained that the coronavirus reproduction rate stands at 0.87, and for 12 consecutive days it has remained below 1.

Currently there 1,721 active cases (figure similar to that of the last few days), of which there are 33 hospitalized and 14 of them in the ICU. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,730 cases of covid-19 have been diagnosed (159 in the last hours), 19,870 people have overcome the disease and 139 deaths have accumulated.