Another Johnson adviser resigns, fifth resignation of senior members of her team

Political adviser to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Elena Narozanski, He announced his resignation this Friday, bringing the resignations of senior officials in the team of the Conservative Head of Government to five.

Four people close to Johnson’s circle had already recently submitted their resignation, after the scandal that splashes the Executive over the parties held at the official residence of 10 Downing Street during the pandemic.

Although there are no details about the reasons that led Narozanski to leave Downing Street, the media indicates that He has been loyal to Munira Mirza, director of politics in Johnson’s circle and who announced his departure on Thursday.

In addition to Narozanski and Mirza, Jack Doyle, head of communications; Dan Rosenfield, chief of staff, and staff member Martin Reynolds, tThey also communicated their departure from the official residence on Thursday.

Implicated in the ‘partygate’

According to the media, Rosenfield and Reynolds were involved in the parties organized in Downing Street against the restrictions due to the pandemic, several of them now investigated by the Police.

Mirza, who accompanied the ‘tory’ leader since his time as mayor of London, resigned due to unfounded accusations that he made to the leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, S.about his alleged inaction, when he was director of the Prosecutor’s Office, in a notorious case of sexual abuse starring the late presenter Jimmy Savile.

The Policy chief judged that Johnson’s criticism of Starmer during a recent session in Parliament was “injurious”.

These resignations come amid pressure on Johnson, both from opposition politicians and some Conservative MPs, to resign over the party case.