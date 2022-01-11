Ansu Fati returns to Barça for the Super Cup against Madrid

Among the 24 players that Xavi Hernández displaces to play the Super Cup (at the moment, the semifinal against Real Madrid), one of them comes out: Ansu Fati. A little over two months after his last appearance (November 6), Barça can count on one of its best players, undoubtedly the most longed for.

The name of Ansu Fati, that he has only been able to play 8 games this season and none complete, also because of the asterisk that appears next to him. An asterisk that means that you get on the plane to Saudi Arabia without a medical discharge, the last procedure you need to return to the grass. Xavi announced that the winger would be available for the classic and will enjoy his first minutes.

There is also an asterisk next to the names of Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong. Like Fati, they are part of the list although they are unsubscribed. They are two of the last injured. The two fell in Linares. The Uruguayan defender broke two bones in his right hand, which he underwent surgery on Friday, and if he plays he should do so with protection.

The first team players @Pedri Y @ FerranTorres20 have tested negative for Covid-19 in the PCR test and will soon join the rest of the team in Riyadh. The Club has informed the competent authorities pic.twitter.com/dHlRR3oOjZ – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 10, 2022

Barça arrived today in Riyadh without Pedri Y Ferran torres, who stayed in Barcelona, ​​pending some final tests. And Xavi received the two pieces of news he had been waiting for when the PCRS tests to which both players were subjected were negative. Pedri and Ferran, who can already be registered after the renewal of Umtiti, will join the Barça expedition in the next few hours, thus providing offensive muscle to the team in the face of the duel with Madrid in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup.

There is, therefore, no infected player in the squad, so Xavi has recovered five players in just one day. They have already traveled to Saudi Arabia Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong Y Araujo, although with that asterisk that they have not yet received a medical discharge.

Now, Pedri and Ferran will get on a plane, which could be registered after the renovation of Umtiti until 2026. De Jong he was replaced by a sore soleus in the left leg. His contest seems more unlikely given the general will of the coaching staff to avoid risks due to the incessant avalanche of injuries. Eric Garcia was injured in Granada and will be out for five weeks, so he will stay in Barcelona, ​​just like Martin Braithwaite.

👀 Who is there? THEN 30,000 PEOPLE! 🎟️ Sold out in one hour all tickets available for the first semifinal of the #superSupercopa. 🙌 We hung the ‘NO TICKETS’ sign for the @FCBarcelona_es – @Real Madrid. 🔗 https://t.co/YcK6zwviIc pic.twitter.com/UMIC97kzlo – RFEF (@rfef) January 10, 2022

The Spanish Federation has designated a debutant for the classic: the Andalusian José Luis Munuera Montero, that curiously has not whistled Barcelona or Madrid during this campaign.