Antigen testing shortage and skyrocketing prices in the US

U.S face a shortage of home antigen tests, a situation that was especially evident since the variant omicronIt has become more acute during the holidays and is complicating the return to work or to schools and social gatherings at the beginning of the year.

Although the federal government is taking some steps to try to alleviate the problem, including the announcement made in December by the president Joe biden that they will be purchased and will begin shipping for free from this month 500 million home tests (in a country of more than 330 million people), or that production will be boosted and guidelines will be promulgated to help insurers reimburse the cost of home tests, numerous experts warn that many more steps are needed, including doing free or low-cost home tests for citizens.

Search and cost

In New York, for example, a round for the large chain pharmacies very often it does not bear fruit and it is not uncommon to find the poster of “home tests exhausted”. In small independent pharmacies there is usually more luck, but the lottery there it is in the prices: the usual one that is around 30 dollars (26 euros) for a box with two tests of antigens to be charged the same for a single test or even, as the state attorney general denounced in December, 70 dollars (61 euros).

On Amazon there are usually no problems finding any of the 15 approved brands so far for the Drug Agency (FDA) but the shipping periods are moving around the two weeks. Meanwhile, the black market and resale is doing its August multiplying the prices by three and even by five. And it only depends on where you live you can go to public hospitals or community centers to get free with them.

Expert claims

The last to ask Washington for more action have been six prominent figures of the medical field that advised the biden transition team and that, before the lack of results from their direct talks with the White House, this Thursday they took the unusual step of publishing in the ‘Journal of the American Medical Association’ three articles calling for a totally new strategy. In one of those texts, they wrote that “the federal and state governments need ensure there is supply enough, that they are free to individuals who receive Mediaid (public low-income health coverage) and that they are low cost or free for the rest of the population ”. They also highlighted that some states already send these tests for free and ask the rest of the country and the government of Washington to do so.

Also recently, the head of opinion of ‘Scientific American’, Megha Satyanarayana, asked for free tests and regretted that “until now the federal government has not been willing to invest in what would be easier for the citizens ”.

In December, the agreement that two large chains and Amazon reached with the Administration in the summer to sell the popular BinaxNow tests (two in a box) for 14 dollars (12 euros) and Walmart and Kroger have already expired. raised the price to 20 and 24 dollars (in Amazon or is available). And experts such as Eric Feigl-Ding, from the Federation of American Scientists, have denounced that “the problem with these prices, in addition to the lack of access, is that it creates a wicked incentive for people not to use them”.

The roots of the problem

Part of the problem that has contributed to the unavailability of antigen tests at affordable prices is partly in the initial focus that the US put on vaccination and early concerns about the reliability of the results. Home tests became available last spring, when many people began to be vaccinated and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that in most situations those immunized did not need tests. Some laboratories they started to cut production then. And it was only reactivated again in summer and autumn, when the irruption of the variant delta demonstrated the shortcomings.

Experts and manufacturing companies also point out as a factor that has contributed to the situation the rigorous and slow review and authorization process of home tests applied by the FDA, somewhat stricter than the European one, and that the agency defends as a tool to avoid flooding the country with low-quality tests. In autumn the Administration promised $ 3 billion to increase test production and lower costs. Also in October, the FDA partnered with the National Institutes of Health and other federal officials to identify manufacturers that can produce high-quality tests and help them to speed up and simplify the process of requesting the Emergency Use Authorization of these tests.