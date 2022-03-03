Apple halts product sales in Russia

Manzana has temporarily suspended the sale of products such as iPhone or iPad in Russia in response to his “shameful military aggression” against Ukraine. The US tech giant announced Tuesday that it stopped all exports last week due to its “concern” about the invasion launched by the Russian president. Vladimir Putin.

This has not been the only measure of Apple against Moscow. The company explained in a statement that from now on it will not allow its users outside of Russia to download the chain’s applications RT and the agency Sputniktwo media outlets in the hands of the Kremlin accused of disinforming and who have been blocked by the European Union (EU).

Apple has also limited Russian users’ access to its payment system, ApplePayand that it is ceasing to offer certain information on maps of Ukraine from Apple Maps to protect the safety of Ukrainians, under Russian attack.

Kiev calls for a bigger boycott

The American company thus responds to requests from Kiev. Last week, the Ukrainian deputy prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorovpublished an open letter calling on Apple to block the sale of its products in Russia to motivate “Russia’s youth and workforce to proactively stop disgraceful military aggression.” Fedorov has welcomed Apple’s decision and has asked to completely block access to the App Store in Russia.

no more @Manzana product sales in Russia! Now @tim_cook let’s finish the job and block @AppStore access in Russia. They kill our children, now kill their access! — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) March 1, 2022

In its statement, Apple has assured that it is “very concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and we are with those people who are suffering due to the violence.” In the text he also indicates that he is communicating with both Moscow as with Kyiv and that “it will continue to evaluate the situation.”

After months of tension, Russia launched six days ago a military operation in Ukraine that has left more than a hundred dead and has forced the exodus of up to 677,000 Ukrainians to neighboring countries, according to the UN. The Ukrainian authorities have raised the death toll to more than 350, although this information is difficult to verify.