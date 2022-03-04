Argentina and the IMF reached an agreement to refinance 45,000 million dollars

After arduous negotiations led by the Minister of the Economy, Martín Guzmán, and accompanied by the persistent ghost of bankruptcyArgentina finally closed its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to refinance some $45 billion contracted during the government of the president Mauricio Macri, in 2018. A month ago, the parties had reached a basic understanding with the financial institution, which had to be polished amid rumors full of pessimism. It was the IMF that gave the details of an agreement that it described as “pragmatic, realistic and credible” with “credible policies”.

President Alberto Fernandez I anxiously awaited this news. Last Tuesday, when inaugurating the Legislative Assembly, he maintained that the commitments assumed before the IMF three years ago by the previous administration were “definitely unenforceable taking into consideration the chaos that the economy showed”. The program that has just been agreed upon, he added, “allows us to refinance the debt with that organization that the previous government left us and which we opposed at the time.”

“With the understanding we achieve, we can order the present and build a future. I repeat: this is the best agreement that could be achieved,” said the president. The enthusiasm did not allow to hide the bitterness that is emerging on the horizon. The country had to cancel this year 19,000 million dollars and an approximate figure in 2020. reserves accumulated in the Central Bank are, however, meager.Argentina, said Fernandez, therefore had to negotiate “with a damocles sword” on the head. The requirements in the coming years do not seem to invite enthusiasm in a country with 40% poor.

Aspects of the agreement

The Government has presented as a triumph that the labor laws and pensions do not endanger by the pact. Other aspects of the agreement are strictly rigorous. The plan includes a sustained reduction in public spending. This year, it should represent 2.5% of the GDP, against the 3% that had been foreseen in the budget. Next year, the deficit should not exceed 1.9% of GDP, while in 2024 the goal is spending 0.9%. By 2025, Argentina should achieve the “zero deficit” goal. To complete all these stages, you will not only have to limit the monetary issue but also adjust in different areas of the State. At the same time, the IMF has demanded a significant reduce energy subsidies. What is expected is an increase in gas, gas and electricity rates that could exceed 100%. Such an increase could shipwreck one of the most important objectives of the agreement: the drop in inflation, which has been more than 50% in 2021. A delegation from the financial institution will supervise every three months the progress or failure of the stipulated goals.

Discomfort in part of the ruling party

Fernández took office in December 2019 with two open financial storm fronts. Nine months after being sworn in, the government agreed with external creditors to reduce interest rates from 7% to 3.07% on average of the accumulated debt, as well as longer maturities. That was a saving of 37,000 million dollars. Negotiations with the IMF were, however, more difficult. To come to fruition, Argentina not only scrupulously paid the body during 2020 and 2021. In turn, it took austerity measures in advance that had a high electoral cost for Peronism in the parliamentary elections last November: more than four million of its voters turned their backs on the official candidates. The ruling party lost its majorities in both chambers of Congress.

The possibility that this could happen again sends chills down the spine of some sectors of the ruling coalition. “The IMF has acted as promoter and vehicle of policies that caused poverty and pain in the Argentine people“, said the youth branch of Kirchnerism, La Cámpora, upon learning of the agreement. Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner for now remains in an uncomfortable silence.

The internal front is problematic for the president. Not only can the alliance that led him to win the 2019 elections be broken. The agreement with the IMF must be approved by Congress before March 22. The right-wing opposition has shown an ambivalent position. Alberto Fernández needs his votes in the face of the eventual defection of the Peronists who are dissatisfied with the scope of what was agreed and the political and social consequences that are glimpsed ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.