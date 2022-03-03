Artificial intelligence comes to toothbrushes

Oral-B participates in the MWC22 showing its latest novelty, the smart brush iO10 with iOSensewhich offers a personalized and more efficient experience, since it informs in real time, with the help of AI, of the quality of the process to improve the results.

Benjamin BinotSenior Vice President of Oral Care at P&G Europe, says: “This product represents a new era, as it is more than just an electric toothbrush: it is a fusion of innovative technology, sophisticated design and a amazing performanceit is about a commitment to build a digital health ecosystem led by advanced technologies, accessible solutions and the most effective educational tools to improve oral care and health for all”.

A smart system

The new iOSense device works with artificial intelligence to guide brushing intuitively and offer a personalized experience. It has an integrated timer and a Wi-Fi clock for an optimal process, which, together with the intuitive and highly visible lights, ensures that there is never a space left without brushing.

For its part, the Oral-B application keeps track of the objectives and provides personalized information after each brushing.

Another advantage to note is that iOSense is also a magnetic charger that fills the brush in about 3 hours.

product performance

Micro-vibration technology removes up to 100% more bacterial plaque than a manual brush, providing a feeling of professional cleanliness at home, improving oral health and contributing to the general well-being of the body. In clinical tests, Oral-B iO provided a deeper clean for teeth and gums, allowing users to easily and effectively maintain oral health.

Iconic design and functionality

The device will hit the market in two galactic-inspired versions: cosmic black and stardust white. The interactive color display makes it easy to navigate through the brush’s features, including welcome greetings, language settings, and cleaning mode selection including sensitive, deep, whitening and more.

The system features a Smart Pressure Sensor that guides users to apply the optimal cleaning pressure. It warns of overpressure with a red light and indicates in green when the

Users are applying the optimal cleaning pressure, maximizing the effectiveness of the iconic Oral-B iO round brush head inspired by dentists’ tools.

Mobile app

The dedicated Oral-B app provides personalized feedback after each brushing session. Allows navigation through the brush functions and easy setup of the brushing system. It also allows you to personalize the experience within the application, setting personal goals to meet individual needs.

The app also provides 3d graphics and its AI Brushing technology recognizes all the surfaces of the teeth, and thus plan a complete brushing of 100% of the mouth.

The visual timer provides enough information for users to achieve the best clean. This registers the duration of each session during the two minutes recommended by the dentist, warning every 30 seconds to change the quadrant of the mouth. Smiley icons on the screen let you know if the goal has been achieved.

The company has announced that the device will hit the market during first half of this year.