At least 26 injured in a pitched battle in the Querétaro-Atlas match in Mexico

The president of the Mexican soccer league, Mikel Arriola, announced this Sunday that fans of visiting teams will no longer be allowed to enter the stadiums in the championship matches, after a pitched battle in the match between Querétaro and Atlas, which ended with at least 26 injured, three of them serious. The events, which have shocked the world of sport, have also led to the suspension of the three games this Sunday that were missing on matchday nine and the activity of date nine of the women’s league.

Arriola reported that the official report of injuries is 26 injured: two women and 24 men. Three have already been discharged, three more are in the emergency room; one in intermediate therapy and the rest are reported stable.

The incidents began around the 60th minute of the match at the Querétaro stadium, La Corregidora, located 215 kilometers north of Mexico City. Mexico is one of the three countries that will host the 2026 World Cup.

In the 63rd minute, a fight between fans of both teams that started in the stands went onto the pitch; the players took refuge in the changing rooms and the referee ended the match.

The governor of the state of Querétaro, Mauricio Kuri González, stressed that the local Prosecutor’s Office has already started a series of investigation folders for what happened at the stadium, including one for attempted murder, and toxicological tests will be carried out on those who were involved. He recognized that, despite the fact that security in the property is mainly the responsibility of Club Querétaro and Liga MX, the state of the public force “was insufficient” and did not act with the necessary promptness.

“We will review all actions, public or private, to determine responsibilities for action or omission, punish what has to be punished, correct what has to be corrected,” Kuri said.

For his part, the secretary of State Citizen Security, Miguel Ángel Contreras Álvarez, affirmed that there were state police before, during and after the game, and affirmed that the private security company responsible for the event did not bring enough agents to do so. .

I am at the General Hospital to offer all my support to those injured by what happened at the Corregidora Stadium. We will act with the full weight of the law against those responsible, Querétaro will continue to be a Safe State. pic.twitter.com/SBTKY9q4LO – Mauricio Kuri (@makugo) March 6, 2022

The governor has added that he has instructed the Secretary of Public Security to support the state prosecutor’s office as necessary to find “these criminals as soon as possible.” “Those are not fanatics, but frantic, and we are going to give the frantic the full weight of the law,” the governor assured.