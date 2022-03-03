Athletes take up the rifle to defend Ukraine

The Ukrainian population has taken to the streets to stand up to the troops of Putin and Ukraine it is being defended by an army of civilians, including some professional athletes who have followed the example of their compatriots. In fact, three casualties have already been recorded among professional athletes who have taken up arms to defend their country.

three casualties

The football players Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko and the biathlete Yevhen Malyshev have been included in casualty lists during the Russian invasion in Ukraine. As reported by the world players union (FIFPro), Vitalii Sapylo and Dmytro Martynenko died victims of the Russian army offensive. Sapylo, 21, belonged to Karpaty Lvivwhile Dmytro ‘Dima’ Martynenko, 25, was a member of the Gostomel.

The Karpathy announced Sapylo’s death in a statement confirming that his death occurred on Friday, February 25 “near Kiev in a “combat with Russian forces while defending the Ukrainian capital”. Martynenko lost his life along with his mother when he was His home was bombed.Malyshev, 20, enlisted while performing Ukrainian military service.The biathlon federation confirmed his death during a Russian attack in a statement ending with the words “Eternal memory.”

From the ring to the streets

Among the professional athletes who have enlisted to defend their country there are well-known faces, such as those of the brothers Vitaly Klitschko, Mayor of Kiev, and his brother Wladimir, world heavyweight champions who have been on the front lines since the Russian attacks began. They are not the only boxers who have enlisted in the army of their country, the most prominent boxers in the country have also joined the militias, Vasyl Lomachenko, three-time world champion in various weights, and Oleksandr Usykcurrent world champion and Olympic gold medalist in London 2012.

⚡️ While #Ukraine prepares for another night of Russian invasion, the mayor of #kyivVitali Klitschko delivers a message to Russian soldiers: “COME BACK HOME”. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/tlCU6wdo6j – CTANews 🌎 (From 🏠) (@CTAPeru) February 28, 2022

Another well-known figure in Ukrainian sport who has taken up the rifle is Yuri Vernydub, ukrainian coach Sheriff Tiraspol, who has left his duties at the head of the Moldovan team to return to Ukraine and join the countries’ army to stop the invading troops. Vernydub, that on his last visit to the Santiago Bernabeu with your team in Champions in September of last year he was victorious (1-2), he already warned that he would make this decision after the game of Champions League last week after measuring Sporting Braga:

“If you need my help, I will always be there. I was born in Ukraine, I live in Ukraine and I want to give a few words of support to the Ukrainians, who suffered from the Russian attack. I am proud of the people who are defending, I am not afraid of their strength and health, they give people the chance to sleep in peace.

Chess, a sport with deep roots in Ukraine, has seen one of its great masters, Yuri Tymoshenko55, has parked the board to take up arms and defend the streets of Kiev from the Russian threat.

Another who has joined the Ukrainian military reserves is the tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who became 31st in the world ranking and eliminated Roger Federer in 2013 at Wimbledon. What’s more, Elina Svitolinnumber 15 in the WTA ranking, reported on her networks that she is committed to “redistributing the prize money from my future tournaments to support military and humanitarian needs and help them defend it”, signing as “Elina Svitolina, a proud Ukrainian”.

Other athletes who have been involved, even without appearing in front, are the footballers Oleksandr Zinchenkoplayer of Manchester City and captain of the Ukrainian national team, who is committed to his country and has left several messages on networks, one of them very significant against Putin: “I hope you die in a painful way.” and the madridista Andriy Lunin who participated in the Columbus demonstration against the war and is involved in several solidarity collections.