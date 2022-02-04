Aubameyang, against the jinx of an Arsenal of wet gunpowder

Emmanuel Petit

With the money from the transfer of louis figo Madrid burning in his wallet, Joan Gaspart knocked on the door of Highbury, the old stadium of Arsenal. And he left there with two reinforcements, Petit and Overmars, to try to fill the gap left by Florentino Pérez’s torpedo. The French midfielder did not fit into the system of Lorenzo Serra Ferrer (who he remembers as “a clown and an incompetent”) or in the locker room and after six months he asked to leave. His passing left more of a mark on the pages of his controversial biography (in which he denounced the locker room clans and called managers “carpet sellers”) than on the pitch at the Camp Nou

Cost: 15 million Seasons: 1 (2000-2001) Games: 38 Goals: 1

Marc Overmars

When he arrived at the Camp Nou, nothing remained of that sparkling winger that had amazed at Ajax before heading to London. Injuries plagued him in the four seasons as a Barça player, in which he could not show off his talent and imbalance and left a baggage of 19 goals (almost the same as in his first season at Arsenal). He announced his retirement in 2004 due to knee problems, forgiving the last year of his contract.

Cost: 29.3 million Seasons: 4 (2000-2004) Games: 140 Goals: 19

Giovanni van Bronckhorst

One of the few good news that has come from the ‘gunner’ locker room. As Aubameyang landed for free: he played on loan the first year and, after being released, he signed for three more seasons. Under the baton of his compatriot Frank Rijkard He showed himself to be a solvent left back in defense and incisive in attack and was a starter in the Champions League final in Paris.

Cost: 0 Seasons: 4 (2003-2007) Games: 155 Goals: 7

Thierry Henry

Without a doubt the best signing that has come from the London club. Despite the fact that he did not get off to a good start in Barça’s last rattles Rijkaard and Ronaldinho, rose with Pep Guardiola. “I learned to play again at 30 years old,” he explains about how Pep reinvented himself as a left winger, exploiting the class he treasured. He had a key role in the year of the sextet, in general, and in the 2-6, in particular.

Cost: 24 million Seasons: 3 (2003-2007) Games: 121 Goals: 49

Alexander hleb

Spectator of luxury of the first triumphant course of Guardiola and of the trident that formed Messi, Etoo and Henry. “It was totally my fault, not Guardiola’s. I behaved like a fool,” says the Belarusian midfielder, assuming that he never adapted to the team, the club or the city. “It was because of a character issue, I was stressed because I had problems in my private life.” After his insubstantial first year, he spent the rest of his contract on loan.

Cost: 15 million Seasons: 1 (2008-2009) Games: 36 Goals: 0

Cesc Fabregas

Much was expected from the long-awaited return of the prodigal son, a unicorn that combined Masia DNA with the English box-to-box midfielder. But with Xavi and Iniesta in their splendor it was difficult to find a fit for the former ‘Gunner’ captain. “I don’t know if the disappointment is mutual,” he said later about his lack of relationship with Guardiola. Neither with Pep, nor with Tito nor with Tata did he bring out his best version. It started well and deflated in winter. The fans took it with him, beating him until he returned to England.

Cost: 34 million Seasons: 3 (2011-2014) Games: 151 Goals: 42

Alex Song

“I didn’t give a shit about being a bench warmer for the money I earned,” the midfielder acknowledged about his time in Barcelona. His most remembered image of the two seasons he was there is when Puyol went to offer the Champions Cup to Abidal so that he would lift it and Song believed that he was proposing it to him.

Cost: 19 million Seasons: 2 (2012-2014) Games: 65 Goals: 1

Throwback to when Alex Song thought Puyol was letting him lift the trophy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bB0MBG9liR — AFCTøby (@OdeTobyAFC) April 5, 2021

Thomas Vermaelen

“He is a player with immediate performance.” The phrase with which Andoni Zubizarreta, Barça technical secretary, defined him upon his arrival was a slab for the Belgian central defender. Despite the class he showed the few times he was able to play, he spent more time in the infirmary than on the pitch.

Cost: 19 million Seasons: 4 (2014-2019) Games: 53 Goals: 1