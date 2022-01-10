Australia studies whether to cancel Djokovic’s visa despite his court victory

The Australian Immigration Minister, Alex hawke, will study on Tuesday morning (Spanish early morning) if he cancels Novak Djokovic’s visa again after a Melbourne court ordered his release on Monday. The number one in world tennis was held since last Thursday in a hotel in the capital of the state of Victoria for not being vaccinated against covid-19.

Judge Anthony Kelly of the Melbourne Federal Circuit Court ordered the Australian Government implement Djokovic’s release order within 30 minutes following his ruling, give him the passport and personal effects and pay the player’s legal costs.

Djokovic, in principle, could play the Australian Open. Or maybe not. It all depends on whether Minister Hawke applies the article 133 of immigration law, the toughest section of the legislation, which apart from signifying the immediate deportation of the Serbian star, would prevent him from entering Australia for the next three years. Hawke He could have made the decision within four hours after the court ruling but at nightfall in Australia (10 hours more than in Spain) he left the decision for the next day, according to the newspaper ‘The Age’.

The attorney who acted on behalf of the Australian Government, Christopher Tran, advised the court that the immigration minister was going to consider whether to exercise “the personal power to cancel” the tennis player’s visa despite the judge’s decision, who responded with irony to the warning. “Thanks for the tip; it would have been inflammatory to find out at dawn about it.” Under Australian law, the federal government does not have to notify the judge if it overturns its verdict. “The minister is considering canceling the visa for Djokovic“sources from the Immigration Ministry told local media.

Serbian fans arriving at the Melbourne building that Djokovic is in with his lawyer Lots of folk music, group dancing and “free Nole” chants And a few shouts of “sack Dan Andrews” because we’re still in Melbourne after all @theage pic.twitter.com/NZjq2TgRl9 – Paul Sakkal (@paulsakkal) January 10, 2022

The judicial decision gave joy to the hundred followers of Djokovic, many of them Serbs, who awaited the verdict at the gates of the court. Drums were heard, dances and chants of “Nole, Nole, Nole” were seen. These same fans then went to the law firm that the tennis player has advised. At around 9:30 p.m. local time (11:30 a.m. in Spain) they were dissolved with pepper spray by the police, according to the local press. Some fans had to be treated as a result of the burden of the agents. In Australia they don’t hang out with little girls.

The judge’s arguments

The judge in the case had already given clues about the meaning of his ruling by questioning the immigration ministry lawyer about “what else could this man have done” during the hearing after hearing from Djokovic’s legal team. The tennis player’s lawyer stated that Djokovic met the requirements of the Australian immunization council, received a travel permit from the federal government, also received the medical exemption from Tennis Australia (the national federation) and also provided customs with the documentation of said exemption, mainly the official document with a positive PCR test performed on December 16 in Belgrade.

Judge Kelly He based his opinion on that the government’s decision to revoke his visa was taken without giving the world’s number one time to respond to the notice. In this sense, the magistrate considered the cancellation “unreasonable” for:

Djokovic was told at 5:20 a.m. Thursday that he had until 8:30 a.m. to reply to the visa cancellation.

The arguments of de Djokovic They were not searched until 6.14 a.m. and the customs authority made the official decision at 07.42 a.m. “The person affected was, therefore, denied even an answer until 8.30 am,” said the judge.

Yes Djokovic If you had at least until 08:30 a.m., you could have made inquiries and answered why your visa should not be canceled.

Police pepper sprayed a group of fans after they blocked the path of a car they believed was carrying Djokovic Fans were banging on the window, throwing bottles at the car and two people were jumping up and down on top of it @theage https://t.co/AdK3kmQmWr pic.twitter.com/vwyYrofJZg – Paul Sakkal (@paulsakkal) January 10, 2022

The hearing was interrupted several times due to problems with the online connection. As soon as he started, the judge ordered that Djokovic He was allowed to leave the hotel where he was being held together with other citizens in the same situation to follow the development of what was happening within the court.

Diplomatic tension

It remains to be seen now if Djokovic will be able to play the Australian Open, which starts on January 17 and in which he is seeking his 21st title in Grand slam, the one that could be ahead of Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, who add 20 each.

The hearing was followed with enormous interest around the world and in particular in his native Serbia, where the case has become a state affair and has strained diplomatic relations between the Australian and Serbian governments. Precisely, this Monday, the tennis player’s father, Drajan Djokovic, assumed that his son would be detained again to be expelled from Australia.

“This is a great defeat for the Australian Government,” reflected the younger brother of number one, Djordje djokovic, to a Serbian television station, where he stressed that the whole case “has to do with politics and only politics.” “They have been many sleepless nights for the whole family. These are difficult times and Novak is showing how persistent he is, how much he believes in his ideals and what a great man he is. But it has been a great defeat for the Australian authorities”, added the tennis player’s brother.