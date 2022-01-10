Baby Sohail has returned to his family after getting lost in the chaotic evacuation of Kabul

The picture went around the world. Thousands of people are waiting to be evacuated at the Kabul airport. In the midst of chaos, arms are raised above the heads of the crowd and deliver a baby to an American soldier perched on a wall. Sohail ahmadi I was only two months old when he disappeared that August 19. This Saturday, the boy was finally returned to his relatives in Kabul. It has not been an easy task. It is now known that Hamid Safi, a 29-year-old taxi driver, found the boy at the airport and took him home.

During the chaotic evacuation, Mirza Ali Ahmadi, the boy’s father, a former security guard at the US embassy in Kabul, and his wife, Suraya, feared having your child crushed by the crowd at the airport gates. Ahmadi told Reuters in early November that on that day, in desperation, he chose to hand over the little boy to the military man, hoping that in a few minutes he and the rest of his family would pass to the other side of the wall and be reunited with the little boy. But just at that moment, the Taliban pushed back the crowd and Ahmadi, his wife, and their four other children, they failed to overcome the obstacle until half an hour later. By then Sohail had already disappeared.

Military base

Ahmadi explained that he desperately searched the airport for him to no avail. Personnel in charge of the evacuation convinced him that it was most likely that your child would have been evacuated on another plane towards the United States. The father and the rest of the family finally flew to a military base in Texas, where they hoped to find their son there. But it was not like that.

On the same day that Ahmadi and his family were separated from the baby, the taxi driver Safi had managed to enter the Kabul airport to leave his brother’s relative who was to be evacuated. The taxi driver said he found Sohail alone and crying on the ground. After unsuccessfully trying to locate the child’s parents, decided to take it home. The father of three daughters, Safi explained that her mother’s greatest wish before she died was for her to have a son. At that point he decided: “I will keep this baby. If they find his family, I will give them to him. If not, I will raise him myself,” he told Reuters in an interview at the end of November.

Mirza Ali Ahmadi and his wife Suraya found themselves and their five children on August 19 in a chaotic crowd outside the gates of the Kabul airport.

Fearing their two-month-old baby Sohail would get crushed in the melee, they handed him to the US soldier who had offer help pic.twitter.com/nPkoc69poj – Ayub Minhas (@daribaalam) November 6, 2021

Safi named the little boy, Mohammad Abed, and posted photos of the entire family on his Facebook page. After Reuters wrote about the disappearance of the child, neighbors of Safi, who knew who had returned months before from the airport with a baby in their arms, they recognized the photos and wrote comments about it on the social network.

Report of kidnapping

This is how the news reached Ahmadi, who asked his relatives still in Afghanistan, including his 67-year-old father-in-law Mohammad Qasem Razawi, to locate Safi and ask him to return the child. But the taxi driver refused. The baby’s family sought help from the Red Cross, whose mission is to help reconnect people separated by international crises, but it was of little use to them. Finally, Razawi contacted the local Taliban police to report a kidnapping. Safi denied the allegations to the police and he said he was taking care of the baby, he was not kidnapped. Finally an agreement was reached.

Razawi said that the baby’s family finally agreed to make it up to Safi with 100,000 Afghans ($ 950) for the expenses derived from caring for the little boy for five months. In the presence of the police, and through tears, the baby was finally returned to its relatives. Razawi said Safi and her family were devastated to lose Sohail. “Hamid and his wife were crying, I cried too, but I assured them that they are both young, Allah will give them a male child. Not one, but several. I thanked them both for saving the child,” Razawi said. Little Sohail will travel to the United States to reunite with his parents and siblings.