Barça aggravates its pothole with the third consecutive defeat against Armani Milan

The Armani Milan stormed the Palau in the Euroleague and gave official character to what was sensed in recent weeks: the gambling pothole that the Barcelona for many and varied circumstances (73-75). It is the third consecutive game that the team of Jasikevicius, who did not have enough with a brilliant Kuric (22 points, 29 valuation) to avoid a painful defeat, which left the Barcelona coach denying: “We lost at home, there is nothing positive in that,” he released to the DAZN microphones.

The Barça is going through a difficult phase of the season. The casualties and the numerous positives have taken him out of the very good dynamics with which he started the course. It has lost, above all, solvency in defense. In the last games he concedes a dozen more points on average. But, in general, it is a more vulnerable team in every way, as the Baxi Manresa, that stormed the Palau in the League. But it was also appreciated in his last European appearance on the pitch of the Baskonia (December 30). That 19-point loss, where he broke a nine-game winning streak, was no accident. It was one more symptom to understand the current situation.

Also in attack has lost essences the team of Jasikevicius despite the prominence of Mirotic, which received before the game the MVP of the month of December, the second of the season. It is thicker, without the fluidity of a weeks ago. His 28 points in the first 20 minutes against him Armani Milan they are another warning sign of the current state. One of the best offensive teams in the championship, one of the most solvent from the arc, is having more trouble than ever to score.

Higgins, low lows

In that forced reset, the return of Higgins, after two months of absence it has been a turning point. But the godson of JordanAfter his low back pain, he is a shadow of himself and appears totally lost when he jumps onto the court (one point in 16 minutes). You need to get back in shape. Two new pieces joined the cause against the Milanists on Tuesday. Saras got back Brandon Davies, which is usually a reliable thermometer of the collective mood, and also to Sergi Martinez. But even so, Barça has not just found itself. He needs to regain offensive rhythm and feelings on the parquet and take much better care of the ball in addition to avoid the many losses he accumulates.

Without doing anything of the other world, the Armani Milan, that also drags many casualtiesShields, Datome, Mitoglou, Daniels) was taking over the rhythm, imposing his physical game, and finding the weak points of the Catalans to go with an advantage already at rest (28-34) from the hand of an inspired Chacho Rodriguez, which once again demonstrated all the talent it treasures at the Palau.

Short reaction

Inspiration from Kuric It seemed to bring Barça out of the morass on the way back from the locker room. The Indiana shooting guard assumed more prominence, the team began to look for him insistently and that offensive fluidity revitalized the team of Jasikevicius, who seemed to find the light at the end, chaining good deeds on both sides of the basket to complete a resounding 19-2 run that put him in command at the end of the third quarter (54-47). But those good feelings disappeared, again, in the final stage. The offensive blocking of the Catalans and the inspiration of Delaney and Sergio Rodríguez gave another turn to the game and painted a very favorable scenario for the Armani, than the box Messina did not let it escape.