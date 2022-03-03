Barça comfortably beats Rayo and goes to the quarterfinals of the Copa de la Reina

The Barca qualified for the Queen’s Cup quarterfinals after winning the Vallecano Ray very comfortably at home (1-3) thanks to the many of Jenni Hermoso (2) and Alexia Putellas.

The match began with one of lime and one of sand for the Barca. both of Jenny at three minutes and injury -the ninth- at a quarter of an hour Lieke Martens. Jonathan Giraldez had to blur his plan on the blackboard giving entrance to Pineapple by the Dutch and turning the direction of the attack to the right, where it was Ona Bardaddebuting as a starter in the absence of Graham.

The culés were about to score from the right through the shot of the recently entered Pineapple, to center of Aitana, who was met by a providential stretch of yohana. Between dangerous occasions, this time on the left wing, he left Leilawho sent a ball to the crossbar, center to head Alexia to put the tie on track before going through the locker room.

Afternoon of debuts

Ona debuted as a starter at the start of the match and after the break they did María Molina, María Pérez and Martina Fernández in the Queen’s Cup with Barça. Thanks to the second assistance of Leila for the third of JennyGiráldez was able to introduce changes to rotate and give the opportunity to the three soccer players of the subsidiary.

Relaxed minutes for the Catalans, who had control of the ball and generated chances by the dropper with a lot of prominence for an active claudia pina in attack. Outstanding performance again yohana interrupting the clearest actions of the Barcelona women.

With the match drawing to a close, an exit from cloths at the foot of Saez finished with a penalty in favor of Rayo Vallecano and Paula Fernández scoring from eleven meters to put up a goal of honor that only served to add some sauce to a game decided in the first half.

Espanyol, this Thursday

The Barca will be in the quarterfinals of the queen’s cup, but he’s not the only one. On Tuesday the first two round of 16 matches were played with victories for the Madrid in the field of Alhama (0-3) and the Seville against Athletic Club (0-1). This Wednesday the Valencia-Granadilla (0-3) and the Real society He has achieved the pass by the minimum against Villarreal (1-2).

That’s not all since this Thursday there will be three more games to close the round of 16. at 3:00 p.m. Betis-Levante; at 4:00 p.m. Sporting de Huelva receives Atlético de Madrid in La Orden and Spanish he does the same in Sant Adrià at 5:00 p.m. with Madrid CFF.

Data sheet

Vallecano Ray: Yohana; Crossbow; Pilar Garcia; Andujar (Esther, 83′); Fernandez; Iris (Aedo, 73′); Isadora (Bulatovic, 83′); Paulette; Saez; Bores (Hayden, 83′); Claudia.

FC Barcelona: cloths; Maria Leon; Martha; J. Beautiful; Alexia (Martina, 62′); Patri (Engen, 62′); Aitana; Leila; A. Pereira (Maria Molina, 45′); Martens; Ona (María Pérez, 62′).

Goals: 0-1 (J. Hermoso, 3′); 0-2 (Alexia, 41′); 0-3 (J. Hermoso, 53′); 1-3 (Paula Fernandez, 82′).