Barça does not register Alves for the Europa League

Dani Alves is the discarded player by Xavi Hernández to participate in the Europa League. The competition allows three new additions to the squad and Barça had four applicants. The Barça coach has preferred to reinforce the attack for the competition with the strikers who have hired him: Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Barça has delivered a list of 32 players. Among them are the 24 players from the first team (all except Dani Alves) and 8 players from Barça B. Nico is registered as a member of the subsidiary and does not appear with his newly released number 14, but rather with the 28 he has used since his debut in the first team. Ousmane Dembélé is among the chosen ones.

📌 The 𝙘𝙪𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙨 registered for the @EuropaLeague 👇 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) February 2, 2022

The Barça team will debut in the competition on Thursday, February 17, receiving Napoli at the Camp Nou. The second leg will take place a week later.

The 32 registered

Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Neto, Arnau Tenas, Ander Astralaga.

Defenses: Dest, Piqué, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba, Mingueza, Umtiti, Eric, Balde, Comas.

Midfielders: Busquets, Riqui Puig, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Sergi Roberto, Nico, Gavi, Sanz, Jandro.

Forwards: Dembélé, Memphis, Ansu Fati, Adama, Braithwaite, Luuk de Jong, Ferran, Aubameyang, Ilias.