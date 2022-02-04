Barça presents Aubameyang, member 143,282 and “top player”, according to Laporta

If no two signings are the same, the differential detail of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with respect to his predecessors and “top player” as all the footballers who arrive at Barça are supposed to be, is that in addition to joining the squad he has also joined the azulgrana social mass. With the shirt number 25 and the graphic plate of his presentation, ‘Oba’, as he can be called, he wore his membership card. He received the number 143,282.

“Any player who comes to Barcelona has to adapt to the team,” Aubameyang assumes, aware that his style, and the style of the teams where he played, are different from the peculiarities of the Barça system. At the Camp Nou he will have few spaces to run and play in depth, and he will surely find the opposition of more than one defender when it comes to finishing off.

But he is 32 years old, has a proven fame as a goalscorer and that, precisely, is what the Gabonese footballer (on his father’s side, Pierre), Spanish (on his mother’s side, Margarita) and French (from birthplace: Laval, 18 December) offers. June 1989). Aubameyang sees his new stage at Barça as “the opportunity of a lifetime”, arising in the final stretch of his career.

“I’m happy, like living a dream that I don’t want to wake up from” Pierre-Emerick Aubameyagn / Barça Forward

The conflict with Arteta

“I’m happy, like living a dream that I don’t want to wake up from,” he added, in a more conventional statement from a footballer close to 33 years old, and because he has found a formidable escape valve from the conflict he had at Arsenal and for the who was removed from the team.

The problem, in fact, was with Mikel Arteta, the coach. “I wasn’t happy, I can’t say much more,” he said of the matter, without clarifying who was not happy. It is assumed, obviously, that neither of the two. Arsenal lost their captain and Arteta his scorer, who now passes into the hands of Xavi, eager to line him up immediately.

ready to play

“I’m ready to play,” said the striker, in the double physical and football sense. Although he hasn’t played a game since December, which means two months without competition rhythm, and, in addition, he must adapt quickly to a team that he doesn’t know. In four days his first appointment with Atlético appears.

Thus, he will debut in the fourth league of his career. He previously played in France (Dijon and Lille, Monaco and Saint Etienne in the First Division), Germany (Borussia Dortmund) and England (Arsenal). He was even in the academy of Milan in Italy although he did not debut in Serie A. In Dortmund he coincided with Ousmane Dembélé, who sits next to him in the locker room. He must already be aware of the divorce with Barça, although the Frenchman is still in Sant Joan Despí. “I can only say that I see Ousmane training very well,” he said. Something no one disputes. Not Xavi.

Dembélé is not leaving and Aubameyang also hopes to exhaust his contract. “I will work to stay as long as possible,” said Aubameyang, who has signed a contract until 2025, but has an exit clause in 2023. “The club is grateful and will take your sacrifice into account,” said Laporta, implying that the player agrees to charge very little now, forced by Barça’s salary limit, and accumulate most of the record in the coming years.

🔴 The official presentation of @auba — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) February 3, 2022

he was not a madridista

Aubameyang clarified that he lived the last market day at his father’s house, in Sitges, after landing in Barcelona without the certainty of signing. He needed to settle his career at Arsenal, which ended up paying him part of the tab that was pending until 2023. In the afternoon, he received the call from the club with the go-ahead to do the medical review and two minutes before midnight he was able to stamp your signature on the contract.

“All the messages I have received from the family are good; everyone is happy for me and, as I said, it is an honor to be at Barcelona and I am going to give everything for this club” Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang / Barça Forward

The other unknown was knowing his alleged love of Madrid and the promise he made to his grandfather Emiliano that he would wear white. A delicate matter if it was on Barcelona soil and even more so if it involved member 143,282. ‘Oba’ affirmed that Don Emiliano was from Atlético and that if he said that he would play for Madrid it was to annoy him.

“All the messages I’ve received from the family are good; everyone is happy for me and, as I said, it’s an honor to be at Barcelona and I’m going to give everything for this club,” concluded Aubameyang, the last one to join. to the Barça adventure.