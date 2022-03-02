Barça prolongs the Cup party against Andorra

On his return to competition after winning the Cup title, andl Barca showed that it is still plugged in and in a state of spectacular form and very clearly outperformed the Morabanc Andorra by 107-88 in one of the four postponed league games for the azulgranas.

The Andorran team did not arrive at the Palau with the idea of ​​accepting the role of guest at the Barça party, despite the corridor that he dedicated to him as the brand-new Cup champion and after the offering to the Cup fans made by the captain oriole. Since Ibon Navarro left at the end of January, the team from the Principality has recovered its best sensations with David Eudan the bench and against the Barcelona fans, the change in attitude became evident, which was already apparent in their recent victories against Madrid and Joventut.

Throughout the first half, the Andorra He showed that he is in a great moment of the game, with the leadership on the pitch of an extremely inspired Miller-McIntyre (26 points), and discussed the control of the game and also the score against Barça. The two teams starred in a frenetic pulse, with a spectacular exchange of baskets and a remarkable success from the triple, leaving the defense in the background.

Barca recital

Miler-McIntyre joined Hannah and Jelinek from outside and a Victor Arteaga very effective inside the zone (12 points, 5 rebounds). Lapovittola and Kuric they were in charge of replying from the azulgrana side to leave a very high score at half-time (52-49).

That apparent balance, however, was shattered as soon as Barça increased its intensity in defense, without lowering the revolutions either in front of the Andorran hoop. Turned the game into a matter of adrenaline, Davis a potagonista role was arrogated to reign in the area. laprovittola maintained the level of success of the beginning and the soldiers of Jasikevicius as Smits, Hayes or Sergi Martínezstood their ground in battle, without lowering their physical display.

In that scenario, the Morabanc Andorra began to unravel, accumulating losses and errors in the shot that already opened a considerable gap at the end of the third quarter (80-66) and ended up assuming the surrender in the final 10 minutes, converted into an exhibition of the Barcelona fans already facing the gallery.

FC Barcelona, ​​107 – Morabanc Andorra, 88 FC Barcelona: Calathes (8), Laprovittola (17), Exum (4), Mirotic (7), Sanli (12) –starting five- Martínez (6) Smits (8), Hayes (2), Abrines (5), Davies ( 14), Kuric (17), Jokubaitis 7() 11 of 27 triples (Laprovittola,4), 38 rebounds, 11 offensive (Martin, 6), 21 assists (Calathes, Jokubaitis, 7) Morabanc Andorra: Hannah (16), Miller-McIntyre (26), Jelinek (7) Morgan (7), Diagné (3) –first five- Paulí (-), Arteaga (12), Llovet (3), Nakic (9), Crawford (), Noua (2), Colom (-) 12 of 32 triples (Miller, McIntyre, 5), 32 rebounds, 12 offensive (Diagné, Arteaga, 6), 9 assists (Hannah, 2) partial: 28-33; 24-16, 28-17; 27-22

