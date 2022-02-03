Barça signs Aubameyang until 2025, with an agreed exit option in 2023

The signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Barça it was done on the limit of the winter market. There was one minute left for midnight on Monday, January 31, when the English federation sent Barça the documentation proving that the 32-year-old Gabonese striker was free from Arsenal. “I’m here culers, Força Barça!” Said the striker in the video with which Barça presented him, although he had already been registered in the League before.

Initially it came for six months, but, in the end, the former Arsenal striker signed until 2025, but with an agreed exit option in 2023, conditioned by the Barça club because the reduction in salary until June 2022 required a link period in exchange contract much longer than initially desired by Mateu GermanyBarça football director.

Fit in the fair play

And in this way his salary, which was one of the highest at Arsenal, fits into the financial fair play of the League because it is deferred over the next three and a half years. In this way, Barça can pay him in three and a half years what he should earn in a year and a half, being able to be registered in the League to be under the command of Xavi on Sunday against Atlético de Madrid.

❝It’s an honor to be here. Be interested in helping and donating the maximum❞@auba pic.twitter.com/X7WAvo9kEN – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) February 2, 2022

“I’m very happy to be here, I want to be on the pitch now. Really looking forward to it. Barça is one of the biggest clubs in the world, it’s an honor to be here. I have experience, I’ve played in Germany, France, England … I’m here and give my best for the team”, he said aubameyang in a more than correct Castilian in his first statements to the club’s official media.

And on Wednesday, when the winter market was completely closed, the Barça club officially announced (11:47 a.m.) the hiring of the nine that must solve Barça’s offensive problems of Xavi. He has signed with a termination clause set at 100 million euros, but Barça has not revealed the terms of the exit option agreed for 2023.

The technician had opted for the signing of bruisebut not even Juventus, which has just won Vlahović for 81 million euros, neither Atlético, owner of their rights, agreed to the operation. Arrives aubameyang with the letter of freedom under his arm becoming the third center forward to set foot in the Camp Nou in the last nine months.

Kun, Luuk, Pierre-Emerick…

In May 2021 the signing of the Kun Aguero. He came from City and also with the freedom letter, but he had to withdraw from football in December due to heart problems. On the last day of the summer market (also at 11:59 p.m., but on August 31) the transfer of Luuk de Jongcoming from Sevilla while Griezmann He was on his way back to Atlético de Madrid.

A superhero terrifies Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/Nl74gOXGoW – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) February 2, 2022

And at the limit of the winter market, the reinforcement of aubameyangalso free and fought as it comes, in addition, with Mikel Artetathe coach who withdrew the Arsenal captain’s armband, who announced on Tuesday night “a mutual agreement” to disassociate himself from the striker, for which he has paid seven million pounds (8.4 million euros), according to revealed the newspaper ‘The Times’.

⚡ For the match-winning moments

🙅‍♂️ For the iconic celebrations

😀 For making us smile Thank you for everything, @auba ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 1, 2022

Even without having been officially presented, the Gabonese, who has not participated in the recent African Cup with his team because he suffered from coronavirus and later heart problems were detected, has already worked in the Barça sports city with his new teammates. He needs to get physically ready as soon as possible.

After his conflict with Arteta, the last game you played aubameyang dates back to last December 6 in the defeat against Everton. But he only played five minutes when he replaced Lacazette. His balance in this first part of the season with Arsenal can be summed up in that he played 17 games in which he scored seven goals.

The Gabonese striker’s last game dates back to December 6. He later suffered from the coronavirus and heart problems were detected

TO Xavi lAnd now it’s time to take advantage of this week of training to be able to use it on Sunday at the Camp Nou in a key event for Barça. Atlético de Madrid appears (4:15 p.m.) and a Barça victory would place them directly in the top four, accessing the Champions zone, the great objective of this season. But aubameyang, who scored 92 goals in his 165 games for Arsenal, has now spent almost two months without competing.