Barcelona breaks institutional relations with Russia

Mark Bush
The Barcelona’s town hall has suspended the institutional relations with the Consulate General of Russia in the city after the military invasion of Ukraine. The third deputy mayor, Laia Bonethas made public through Twitter a letter addressed to the Consul General of the Russian Federation in Barcelona, Alexander Pankov, in which he informs you of the decision. “Until the illegal invasion of Ukraine ceases and peace returns to the country,” explains Bonet, the council will not participate in the events called by the consulate. In addition, the decision includes not inviting diplomatic representatives of the Russian Federation to meetings and events called by the consistory.

Despite the cessation of relations, Bonet has stressed that the city council will not stop providing the “technical assistance necessary to guarantee the adequate functioning of the consular services for the russian community” in the city. Bonet concludes the letter with “the hope that very soon” he will be able to return to address the consul to retake institutional relations, with peace and democracy now restored in Ukraine.

free phone

The first deputy mayor, James Collbonihas also published the decision on Twitter and has highlighted that “Barcelona is a city ​​of peace, tolerant and anti-war“. “The inadmissible invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukrainian territory is incompatible with the open values ​​of Barcelona”, he underlined. In this line, the city council has made the free telephone number 900 703 030 available to the Ukrainian citizens of Barcelona to offer them “urgent social care“, has informed the consistory through social networks.

The municipal plenary session in February unanimously agreed on an institutional statement in which it condemned the attack and demanded “the immediate end of hostilities and the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.”

