Bartomeu requests the Forensic to the Prosecutor’s Office and denies the accusations

Joseph Maria Bartomeu, former president of Barcelona (2014-2020), has sent this Wednesday a letter to the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office requesting the Forensic report ordered by the directive of Joan Laporta in which it is determined that there are indications of crime in his management at the head of the Barça club.

In that document, Bartomeu He requests that all the documentation be delivered to him in order to collaborate in the investigation, denying having incurred in the alleged crimes of unfair administration, misappropriation, accounting alteration and contractual simulation that would have caused an economic loss of more than 30 million euros.

In that letter to the Prosecutor, Bartomeu alleges that all the accusations received from the Laporta board “do not adjust to the truth of what happened”, rejecting everything that the Forensic revealed regarding “payments without cause, with cause or disproportionate” from the previous meeting. It was also indicated, according to Jaume Campaner, the lawyer who accompanied Laporta and Eduard Romeu, the economic vice president, “that the unjust enrichment of the material authors of these behaviors is not ruled out.”

At the disposal of the Prosecutor

In this way, the former president of Barcelona makes himself available to the Prosecutor’s Office once all the documentation received by Barcelona is investigated. Bartomeu wants, as reported by Agencia Efe, to clarify the terms of the Forensic and the corresponding complaint, expressing “the most absolute disagreement and rejection” of the conclusions of that investigation.

The former president also regrets that “the executive summary of these conclusions has not been made public for all” Barça members. At the same time, Bartomeu remember you sent a letter to laporta on August 13, 2021, in which “the executive summary of the conclusions of the due diligence” was disclosed.