Bastianini pays tribute to the late Gresini with his first win

This has only just begun and it has done as everyone predicted it would be: with entertainment, surprises, news, equality, boys who make their debut, champions who suffer, favorites who fall, candidates who faint and, above all, with a of the most beautiful, exciting and vibrant victories of the last decades.

Yes, yes, it will sound exaggerated, I have no doubt about it, but what has happened today in the lusail circuit, in Doha, the capital of Qatar, under a shower of lights, impressive spotlights, on a track that is indeed deserted but with an exciting ‘show’, has been one of the most beautiful news in the world. A young Italian who almost debuted, almost, in MotoGP24 years old, who is pure fury (they even call him ‘The beast’), called Enea Bastianini He got the first victory of his life in MotoGP in a team that debuted in the highest category.

Tears in the box

But it doesn’t all end there. No, no, that goes, possibly that would be inconspicuous or flashy. This equipment is owned by Nadia Padovania lady who came out crying on TV around the world while Bastianini starred in some chilling last laps, chasing his first big victory, and the commentators of the 102 televisions that offered the race live, fixed!, It happened to five-time champion Jorge Lorenzo (Movistar and DAZN), they said it was his mother, who was crying with happiness.

Of course she was crying with happiness! But she wasn’t the mother of the ‘Beast’, no, no, she was the widow of the mythical Fausto Gresinia former 125cc champion, great among the greats, who was swept away by Covid-19, causing so much pain in the paddock that everyone, starting with Carmelo Ezpeleta, boss of Dorna and the World Cup, they worked, with all of Italy behind them and several sponsors from Indonesia (the next GP, in 15 days, is there, in Mandalika and they arrive as leaders of the World Cup!), they helped him to continue maintaining alive and lit, oh yes! the flame of fire for his team, which debuted in the GP and won his first race. Is it or is it not a day for history?

‘Polyccio’, on the attack

The race was surprising, hardly imaginable, on the first day of the course, of course, and also, also, typical of a layout, a climate, a track, an asphalt, which will not be repeated in the next 20 grand prix. Everyone knows that Qatar is special and not only because it is the premiere, but because its conditions are unique. So much so that those who made the wrong choice of tires (for example the Honda team, which chose the soft instead of the medium for its rear wheel) were left without winning, although Pol Espargarowho led half a GP, finished on the podium. ‘Polyccio’Also, almost ran out of gas.

The winner, the ‘Beast’, sported the mid-back as the surprising Brand Binder, from KTM, who took silver with a great race. They were the ones who, halfway through the test, hunted down and overtook the two leaders of the Repsol Honda ‘team’, ‘Polyccio’ and MM93, who shot off from the start and, supported by the softness of their tires, led the race. But, after the laps, that cheeky kid Mrs. Padovani and the curious South African guy from the Austrian firm KTM took over the situation and finished first and second, when (almost) nobody counted on them.

Because the fact is that of the great favorites for the title, only Marc Márquez appeared on the scene, who paid, I insist, for the poor choice of his wheels. ‘Pecco’ bagnaia he fell midway through the race and, on top of that, he took the 2021 ‘rookie’, his brand partner, ahead George Martin, who was having a great race. And of fabio quartararojust to say that he finished tenth and crushed by the Ducati-2021 of johann zarcoon the very finish line, reinforcing his complaint that this year’s Yamaha does not run and, or they improve it, but now!, or he will not be able to renew the title.