BAYER Spain launches the first European certification platform for ophthalmological services

The BAYER Spain ophthalmology unit presents the first european platform for online certification excellence and good practices in ophthalmological services. This is the Excellence in Ophthalmology platform, a solution developed by the Right Care Foundation, which is endorsed by the European School of Advanced Studies in Ophthalmology (ESASO).

This application has the objective of generating a transversal and transformational impact in hundreds of hospitals both in Spain and in Europe. To this end, it promotes a program of specific actions to detect specific needs and value opportunitiesimprove patient satisfaction, put people at the center of health care, promote continuous training for professionals, optimize resources and coordination, drive innovation and digital transformation, promote research and improve efficiency and effectiveness of the resources used.

David Benet Ferrus, head of the Ophthalmology unit at BAYER Spain, highlights that the objective of creating the Excellence in Ophthalmology Certification project is to promote innovation, digital transformation, progress in the concept of the ‘Total Experience’, and develop improvement plans that promote good practices in ophthalmology servicesoffering tools for its implementation and with the aim of being a benchmark for the search for excellence in ophthalmological care in Europe.

The certification indicators have been tested in a pilot program in hospital centers in different countries. Ophthalmology services interested in learning about and improving their situation can register to get an analysis of improvement points and personalized recommendations, in addition to access to training for the correct implementation of the measures and a comparison of results between the different centers participating in this platform. Consequently, if the general evaluation is positive, the Excellence in Ophthalmology diploma is awarded, in recognition of the service.

Dr. Patricia Udaondo, member of the EURETINA Board, retinologist at Hospital La Fe in Valencia and founding member of AIKEN, and who has participated in the creation of the ‘Excellence in Ophthalmology Certification’ project, has been very satisfied with the creation of this platform within the framework of the new digital era, highlighting that it is “innovative in Europe, where quality continuous training, humanization, promote research and digital transformation in order to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the resources used to offer the best possible care to patients”.

high level experts

‘Excellence in Ophthalmology Certification’ has the collaboration of a scientific committee of high-level expertswho have developed and endorsed a series of indicators as a tool to be able to objectively measure the degree of excellence of the care offered in clinical services, together with a roadmap to facilitate the application of improvement measures.

Dr. Javier Ascaso, head of the ophthalmology service at the Lozano Blesa University Clinical Hospital in Zaragoza, who has also collaborated on this project, maintains that “in a socio-health context such as the current one, with a growing emergence of new diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, ophthalmology services must advance in patient-centered quality care in which innovation, technological integration and digital transformation make it possible to optimize processes and direct the steps towards more personalized precision medicine, improving health outcomes and our health excellence indices”.

Dr. Borja Corcóstegui, founding member and medical director of the IMO Grupo Miranza and director of the scientific council of ESASO, highlights the relevance and necessity of this innovative projectwhich will play a key role in detecting unmet needs in ophthalmology services, as well as in providing value solutions based on the digital transformation that Covid has accelerated.

The platform has been developed by the Right Care Foundation, which drives innovation and improvement in healthcare, and has the endorsement of ESASO. The committee of European experts who have participated in the project is made up of Professor Anat Loewenstein, secretary of the European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA); Dr. Patricia Udaondo, member of the EURETINA Board, retinologist at Hospital La Fe in Valencia and founding member of AIKEN; Dr. Javier Ascaso, head of the Ophthalmology Service at the Lozano Blesa University Clinical Hospital in Zaragoza; and Dr. Borja Corcóstegui, founding member and medical director of the IMO Grupo Miranza and director of the Scientific Council of ESASO.