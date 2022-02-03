Beijing or Beijing? How to call the 2022 Winter Olympics venue

What is the name of the capital of China: Beijing or Peking? They are the same city. The traditional name in Spanish to designate the capital of the Asian giant is Beijing (also, rarely today, Beijing). The name Beijing is a result of the transcription of Chinese characters into the Latin alphabet according to the ‘pinyin system, developed in China from 1958 in order to unify the various transcription systems of Chinese applied by different countries. This system was officially put into practice in 1979 and is today mostly used by news agencies. Nevertheless, it is recommended to use in our language the traditional Spanish name, whose demonym is Pekingese (or Pekingese, if the minority spelling Pequin is used).

In its short journey through China, the Olympic flame arrived this Thursday from the hand of Jackie Chan to the Great Wall, on the eve of the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Games.

Once recommended the use in our Beijing language, the Royal Spanish Academy clarifies that although the Beijing form is not inappropriate, the Beijing way is always inadequate, because it is neither traditional nor corresponds to the original pronunciation.