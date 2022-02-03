Biden and Adams: alliance against crime in New York

Joe Biden had a choice to present their initiatives to combat the gun violence, an epidemic that in recent years, and especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, has become more virulent in many cities in the United States. The president could have gone to Chicago, to Baltimore, to Philadelphia, cities with some of the worst shooting rates… But he has traveled this Thursday to New Yorka decision that has many reasons.

after closing 2021 with 488 homicidesthe metropolis has experienced a black january. Although the figures are far from those of the darkest years, those 80 who saw some 2,000 annual homicides and who reached their peak with 2,262 in 1990violence has risen, with the crime growing so far this year by 38% and a 70% in the subway. This violence has also left a trail of victims: a teenager who was shot to death in a robbery When I was working as a cashier at a burger joint in Manhattan, a 11 month old baby was hit in the face by a stray bullet in the Bronx, the woman who died after being pushed into the subway by a homeless man with mental problems or the two police officers killed when they responded in Harlem to a call of gender violence, six of the local officers who have been shot since it started 2022….

These are events that gain projection in New York, the most prominent of the great American cities, the one that generates the most media attention at a national and global level, and a city where these issues became central in the last electoral campaign to elect mayor and contributed to the victory of former police officer Eric Adams, in which Biden weighed down by failure so far to carry out a federal police reform proposalseeks and has found a natural ally.

police support

This Thursday, in the first stage of his New York visit, in an act at the police headquarters, the president has shown his alignment with Adams’s proposals. “The answer is not to leave the streets, the answer is not to defund the police”, Said the president, who has advocated against that proposal that gained support among some in the US, especially after the murder of George Floyd, for a greater investment in “prevention and intervention” programs.

Hours before the president arrived in New York, where he was also visiting a community crime prevention center in Queens, his Administration presented several initiatives. All federal prosecutors’ offices have been instructed, for example, to Increase resources to combat violent crime at the local level. The Department of Justice has launched a program to train prosecutors to pursue cases of so-called “ghost weapons”, which are assembled with parts and are not federally regulated. Initiatives to combat the flow of illegal weapons from the south to the east. And Biden could hear directly from Adams the claim of more federal funds to combat the crime wave.

The alliance between the White House and Gracie Mansion also has detractors. Adam’s plan of recover a unit of plainclothes police that was dismantled after the Floyd case, increase the police presence in the subway or try to get the state legislature to return to toughen bail laws They are viewed with suspicion by some. And among them is the progressive New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezwho expressed in statements to ‘The New York Times’ his concern because with Adams they return the heavy-handed rhetoric against the crime of the 90s and a “politics centered on prisons and police”.