Bill Gates predicts what could be the successor to mobile phones

the american tycoon Bill Gatesknown for being the founder of the software company microsofthas already begun to invest in the technology that he considers successor of phones mobiles. The project consists of a kind of electronic tattoos developed by the American company Chaotic Moon Studios.

Ink and biotechnology

The technology that this company has been developing since 2015 uses some tattoos that, with the help of the biotechnologythey are able to measure medical values of the person wearing them. For now, work is underway to enlarge the range of possibilities that this project can offer, with Bill Gates directly involved as investor principal.

Those known as ‘Tech Tats‘ incorporate microprocessors on the body to control vital signs and prevent possible diseases. In turn, the ink temporary serves as a conductor of electricity and, therefore, is capable of sending and receiving the information collected by the sensors.

“This tattoo can be something you put on your body once a year and monitor everything they would do in this exam and send it to your doctor”, advances the member of Chaotic Moon, Eric Schneiderin a YouTube video.

Smartphone substitute

The benefits of the ‘Tech Tats’ are similar to those offered by the Smart Watchesalthough in this case they would be integrated into our skin. However, Bill Gates is confident that this technology will advance to the point of being able to send postsperform calls or consult our accounts banking and Location.

Although the founder of Microsoft is investing so that Chaotic Moon has the resources necessary for the development and extension of the use of this technology, it is not expected that the project consolidation be immediate, but long term.