Boris Johnson participated in another party in Downing Street during the lockdown

Boris johnson stars a new scandal for another illegal party held during confinement in the prime minister’s official residence. Your private secretary, Martin Reynolds, sent on May 20, 2020 an email invitation to more than a hundred people to “take advantage of the good weather” and have a drink, “keeping social distance” in the garden of 10 Downing Street. Attendees were asked to bring “their own drink.”

Around forty people they signed up for the party and among them were Johnson and today his wife, Carrie. According to the ITV television network that published the invitation, snacks typical of a picnic were served along with the alcoholic beverages. At that time in England it was only allowed to meet with a single non-living person, outdoors and in the open, respecting a distance of two meters. It was a dramatic situation for the country with draconian rules that imposed a limited number of assistants to funerals and weddings, children were at home and schools were closed, it was only allowed to go out to buy food, drugs, or to do an hour of exercise in the street or in the parks.

“After what has been an incredibly intense newspaper we think it may be good to take advantage of the good weather and have a few drinks in the garden of No. 10 tonight while keeping social distance. Please come at 6pm and bring your own! Drink! “said the mail from Reynolds, head of Johnson’s private office. Nothing was known about the party until, who was the prime minister’s main adviser, Dominic cummings, mentioned it last Friday, indicating that he had warned Reynolds and others responsible that the appointment was illegal.

“Annoyed and angry”

Five days before, the 15 th of MayThere had been another similar social event, with cheese and wine in the same Downing Street garden. Johnson was also present with his wife along with 17 employees, as shown in a photo published recently by The Guardian newspaper. But if the pretext then is that it was a simple improvised drink during a hard working day, in the new case those excuses do not hold. The invitation makes it clear that what was a meeting of pure entertainment was prepared in advance.

Johnson He has not wanted to comment on the new revelation, but he has not denied that he participated in the latest in a chain of scandals in which he is personally involved, as well as members of his team and the Government, including several Christmas parties in 2020 .

The Secretary of State for Health, Ed Argar, He recognized people’s anger on Tuesday. “I understand that with such allegations people are upset and angry”, but Argar asked that what happened not be “pre-judged” until the independent investigation, which Johnson has commissioned from official Sue Gray, is completed. The Metropolitan Police have contacted the Cabinet Office, the ministerial department in charge of assisting the prime minister in his functions.

Discredit and drop in polls

Johnson’s discredit is taking its toll on conservatives. “All these accusations are really having a impact on government popularity”Says Chris Curtis, head of policy at the polling firm. Opinium Research. Curtis gives as an example one of the questions they asked in December. “Do you think Boris Johnson is telling the truth about what’s going on (with the holidays)?” Only 12% said they believed him. “It is less than the people who believe that the arrival of man on the moon”Curtis notes.

65% of those consulted think that Downing Street has broken the covid rules. 63% that Johnson is not telling the truth. The lConservative leadership in polls it has been declining since June of last year, but accusations of breaking the rules have accelerated that decline. In December the Labor leaders were 5 points ahead of them in polls. “The last of our polls in 2021 showed Johnson’s worst scores, just as bad as (Theresa) May’s in the last few weeks in office,” Curtis said.