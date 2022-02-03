Brussels proposes to extend the covid passport until June 2023

The covid19 virus It continues to spread across Europe without scientists being able to predict when the pandemic will end, or if there will be an increase in infections in the second half of the year, or if new variants will emerge. Given this scenario, the European Comission has proposed this Thursday to extend one more year, until June 30, 2023the use of covid certificate for intra-European travel. The extension, which must now be approved by Council and Parliamentwill allow travelers to continue to use this passport for unhindered travel should Member States choose to introduce travel restrictions.

“We cannot predict how the pandemic will evolve, but we can ensure that citizens continue to benefit from a certificate that works and is accepted wherever they go. Without this extension, we run the risk of having many divergent national systems, with all the confusion and obstacles that this would entail”, justified the justice commissioner, Didier Reynders, about a “temporary” tool that has proven to be “effective” and that has allowed “to circulate safely in Europe”. Brussels has chosen to anticipate and present the proposal in time to give governments and the European Parliament sufficient margin to complete the process on time, before the current regulation expires on June 30, 2022.

small modifications

The extension also includes some “small modifications” regarding the current situation. Firstly, the inclusion of high-quality laboratory antigen tests among the types of tests – currently only PCR tests are planned – for which a covid certificate can be issued. In addition, Brussels wants guarantees that vaccination certificates contain the correct total number of doses administered in any Member State, not just the one that issues the certificate. The aim is to respond to concerns raised by citizens about certificates indicating an incorrect number of doses when they have received doses of vaccines in different Member States.

Finally, and to promote the permanent development and study of vaccines against the coronavirus, the Commission proposes that certificates be issued to people who participate in clinical trials of vaccines against covid-19. At the same time, the proposal is also committed to extending the application of the certificate to nationals of third countries who are or reside legally in the territory of the Member States.

national use

The national use of the Covid passport will in any case continue to be a competence of the Member States. For example, European legislation neither requires nor prohibits the use of said certificate at a national level to access events, restaurants or bars. At the same time, when a Member State establishes a covid19 certificate system for national purposes, it should continue to ensure that it is also fully accepted for those purposes. In its proposal, the Commission also encourages the Member States to harmonize their national validity periods with the validity period established at EU level for travel purposes.

According to the Commission’s balance sheet, up to now over 1.2 billion certificates and there are a total of sixty countries connected, 33 of them countries and territories outside the EU. “The EU digital covid certificate has become a global standard. Through the digital infrastructure of the EU gateway, we continue to facilitate the cross-border acceptance of certificates as the pandemic evolves. This is an important factor that facilitates free movement and travel, even in times of uncertainty”, highlighted the commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton. In fact, as the Twenty-seven agreed at the end of January, holders of valid covid certificates should not be subject to additional restrictions when traveling within the EU.