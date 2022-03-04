Bubka to coordinate IOC humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Thomas Bachpresident of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has urgently called Lausanne, where the organization’s headquarters are located, to Sergei Bubkaformer star of Ukrainian and world athletics, member of the IOC and president of the Ukrainian Olympic Committee. Bach wants it to be Bubka the person in charge of coordinating and managing the humanitarian aid that the sports institution wants to send to Ukrainian territory after the Russian invasion.

“The IOC has urgently requested Mr. Bubka to come immediately to Lausanne to coordinate all elements of humanitarian assistance to the Olympic Community in Ukraine. With the support of Olympic Solidarity in Lausanne and his team, Mr Bubka will lead the allocation and distribution of the solidarity fund towards the Ukrainian Olympic community and the sports movement”, has indicated Bach in a public notice.

A myth of the pole

Bubka He is considered one of the best pole vaulters of all time, whose world record he held for two decades. He started racing as a Soviet before Ukraine’s independence. At 58, he leads the Olympic movement in his country, now invaded.