Burmese court sentences Suu Kyi to another four years in prison

Burmese President de facto Until the coup last year, she has been sentenced to two years for violating the import law due to walkie-talkies used by their bodyguards. The conviction for violating the law of natural disaster management, for which he has fallen for another two years, is no less implausible: during last year’s electoral campaign he had greeted the parade of his followers through the streets of Rangoon with a mask. Suu Kyi had already been sentenced in December to four years for inciting violence, although the sentence was cut in half hours later by the coup government. On the horizon awaits the electoral fraud, the illegal receipt of gold bars and half a million euros or the breach of a moldy colonial act of state secrets, to make the list short. Over Suu Kyi they pile up a dozen charges that add up to a century in jail. The Nobel Peace Prize it denies the accusations, its defenders speak of political motivations and human rights organizations record the procedural abuses.

So much Suu Kyi like the president, Win Myint, attend the judicial marathon from house arrest somewhere near the capital, Napydaw, from which they will presumably be sent to jail. The court is under the umbrella of the coup plotters, which have closed the doors to international observers and prohibited lawyers from speaking to the press. “The procedural circus of the Board with its secret procedures only seeks to chain sentences against Aung San Suu Kyi so that he remains in jail indefinitely,” said Phil Robertson, deputy director of the NGO Human Rights in Asia. “It is obvious that General Min Aung Hlaing and the rest of the military leaders see it as a great political threat that needs to be permanently neutralized. This is the only way to explain their desire to become a global laughingstock,” he continued.

Violence against civilians

He has also been sentenced a Suu Kyi’s former bodyguard to three years in jail for post messages on Facebook in which he said he misses his boss and communicates with the Government of National Unity, a presumed power in the shadows that assumes internal legitimacy and seeks external recognition.

Burma it regained its dictatorial normality last February with the coup d’état. The military seized Parliament in the investiture session following the November elections that had awarded another landslide victory to the National League for Democracy, Suu Kyi’s party, and arrested the bulk of elected deputies. The coup plotters promised first that they would not repeat the excesses of the past and then have made an effort to deny themselves. Almost 1,500 civilians have been killed and some 8,500 have been detained in the eleven months of military rule, according to the Burma Political Prisoners Association. In the latest massacre, perpetrated on Christmas Eve, the military killed 35 residents of a rural area and burned their bodies. Among the victims were two workers from the NGO Save The Children.