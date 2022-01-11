Busquets sees Barça “on the right track”

If you ever imagined that you would be captain of Barça, surely you did not visualize the experience you are living. The reality surpasses the fiction that could have been drawn Sergio Busquets, undisputed recipient of the bracelet that has been passed from arm to arm.

Carles Puyol gave him the 5, Xavi made him the depository of the essences and Messi, the last to say goodbye, knew that there was no one saner and more serene than Busi to choose the best heir to a legendary team.

There are few left with whom to share battles. Those that were told of constant victories over Madrid. Just Gerard Piqué and the recovered Dani Alves. Barça drags a chain of five games in a row without beating the eternal rival, who has a huge superiority, quantifiable in 17 points of advantage in the League.

“In a classic everything is equal”, pointed Busquets, appealing to the one who played at the Camp Nou (1-2) and that he awaits the appointment “with great enthusiasm” and the hope of closing that black streak in Riyadh, in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup. The victory would not bring any title, just a huge dose of confidence.

The same slogans

“We are in the good way”, says Busquets, linking that recovery to the arrival of Xavi Hernández to the bench. His old squire on the field as inside right is now the brains from the side.

The results are far from what was dreamed of, although the slogans are the same since it began, 14 years ago. He won the first two classics in which he participated. The second was 2-6. Having possession of the ball, decanting the game towards the white half of the field and creating chances, Xavi repeats, as was heard back then. Pep Guardiola.

Take care of the details

This Barça does not win to inferior rivals to Madrid either. As if to be optimistic … Joan Laporta predicted that Barça had returned to the fore. And despite the signs of progression that stands out, the team captain is still cautious.

“Returning depends on many more games, on a trajectory, although we are on the right track,” said Busquets. “Only details are lacking, you have to take care of the details,” added the captain. And these details will be essential against the most fearsome adversary, the leader, the team “in the shape of Spain”, according to Xavi, who is predicted a clear victory on the pitch of the King Fahd stadium.

“We arrived with players who are not one hundred percent due to injuries or covid, but that will not be no excuse“said Busquets. Excited with the new classic and with the future that the young people hint at. Ansu Fati and Pedri return, Memphis has already reappeared, Araujo does not want to miss the game, neither is Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres is about to debut.