Cádiz dismisses Álvaro Cervera and Sergio González points to a substitute

The Cadiz has communicated this Tuesday morning that his coach Álvaro Cervera has ceased in their functions. The Andalusian club is finalizing negotiations with Sergio González to take over the team.

The president of Cádiz, Manuel Vizcaíno, who appeared at a press conference, said that they have contacted Sergio González, that they had dinner with him and that ethere is a verbal agreement that is taking shape in these hours and that the documentation is missing. “

The contract has not been signed and if it is signed tomorrow it will be the presentation, “said the president of Cádiz, who added that Sergio González” is a Young, capable coach with a similar football concept to Álvaro’s. It was important that there were no drastic changes, “Vizcaíno said.” I didn’t want a fire extinguisher. It is a project in which he will be if he meets the objectives, “said the president of the Andalusian club.

Sergio González was currently without equipment after he was dismissed at the end of last season as coach of Valladolid, a team that could not avoid relegation to LaLiga SmartBank.

Cervera’s trajectory

Cervera, who arrived at the yellow club at the beginning of the 2015-2016 season and achieved promotion to the second division, has remained seven seasons on the bench of Cádiz.

Two campaigns ago, the people of Cádiz obtained promotion to the First Division and the last one the permanence, although the bad rating now (nineteenth with 14 points) has led to the dismissal.

Sixth dismissed

Thus, Cádiz has become the sixth club that relieves its coach so far this season and in the first to do so in the recently released 2022.

Previously they changed coach Levante, Getafe, Barcelona, ​​Elche and Alavés, the last to do so in 2021, by replacing Javi Calleja with José Luis Mendilíbar after the eighteenth round.

This campaign was opened by Levante and Getafe, who after the eighth match replaced Paco López and Míchel González by Javi Pereira and Quique Sánchez Flores, respectively, and Barcelona decided after the eleventh to replace the Dutchman Ronald Koeman. Sergi Barjuán acted as interim coach for two games and in the last, the fourteenth, Xavi Hernández made his debut.

Elche fired Fran Escribá after the defeat against Betis on the fourteenth day. Against Osasuna, in the fifteenth, Sergio Mantecón directed the newly signed team Francisco Rodríguez, who had not started working. After the fifteenth day, Levante changed again. He dismissed Javi Pereira and appointed Alessio Lisci, Atlético Levante coach, as coach.