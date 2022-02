Calendar of Spanish athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

This is the competition schedule for the 14 Spanish athletes present at the Winter Olympics, which are held in Beijing from February 4 to 20.

February 6th

Alpine skiing / Downhill: Adur Etxezarreta.

Cross-country skiing/Skiathlon 15x15kms: Imanol Red.

February 7th

Alpine skiing/Giant: Núria Pau.

Ski Freestyle/Big Air qualifying: Thibault Magnin Y Javier Lliso.

February 8th

Alpine skiing/Super G: Adur Etxezarreta.

Cross-Country Skiing/Sprinting: James Pueyo.

february 9

Snowboard/Halfpipe qualifying: Queralt Castellet.

Ski Freestyle/Big Air Finals: Thibault Magnin Y Javier Lliso.

Feb. 10

Snowboard/Halfpipe Finals: Queralt Castellet.

Snowboard/SBX: Lucas Eguibar.

Skeleton/Series 1 and 2: Ander Mirambell.

February 11th

Cross-country skiing/15 km Classic: Imanol Red.

Skeleton/Series 3 and 4: Ander Mirambell.

February 12

Figure Skating on Ice/Rhythmic Dance: Olivia Smart Y Adrian Diaz.

February 14th

Figure Skating on Ice/Free Dance: Olivia Smart Y Adrian Diaz.

Ski Freestyle/Slopestyle qualifying: Thibault Magnin Y Javier Lliso.

February 15

Ski Freestyle/Slopestyle Finals: Thibault Magnin Y Javier Lliso.

February 16th

Alpine skiing/Slalom: Quim Salarich.

18th of February

Figure Skating on Ice/Couples Short Program: Laura Barquero Y Mark Zandron.

February 19th

Figure Skating on Ice/Pairs Free Program: Laura Barquero Y Mark Zandron.

Cross-country skiing/50 km free: Imanol Red.