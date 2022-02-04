Cancer Day: the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona offers caps that prevent alopecia due to chemotherapy

The Medical Oncology Service of the Barcelona Sea Hospital has begun to offer the use of some hypothermic hats to prevent permanent hair loss cancer patients receiving chemotherapy treatment.

These are hats made of silicone that are kept at a very low temperature, in order to prevent the chemotherapy drug from reach the root of the hair and affect it permanently.

As reported by the hospital this Friday, on the occasion of the World Cancer Day, This system is only used in cases of permanent hair loss and not to prevent temporary alopecia caused by chemotherapy.

The treatment

The hats stay on four hours in special refrigerators at minus 20 degrees Celsius before the patient comes to the hospital.

The patient has to put on the cap during the 45 minutes before receiving the treatment, maintain it while receiving the medication and 45 minutes after finishing its administration.

The Hospital del Mar has assured that it is the first Catalan public center and one of the first in the State which systematically offers this option.

Specifically, they have five hypothermic caps and are already offering them to patients undergoing treatment for breast cancer with docetaxel -drug for chemotherapy-, although it can also be applied in people with other types of tumors for which this drug is indicated, such as de prostate and lungamong others.

A study carried out by the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón, the Hospital Clínico San Carlos in Madrid and the Hospital Clínico Universitario in Valencia indicates that between 5% to 12% of patients with breast cancer treated with the drug docetaxel suffer from permanent hair loss.