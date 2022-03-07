Catalonia begins to administer the meningitis B vaccine free of charge to children born this year

The type B meningitis vaccine (with trade names Bexsero and Rotateq ) is already part of the official calendar in Catalonia. This vaccine, long claimed by families and associations, becomes publicly financed for children born in 2022.

Until now, families that wanted to put their children in had to buy in pharmacies and the price of each dose exceeded 100 euros, so that a situation of inequality was generated. “Incorporating it into the calendar improves equity”, highlighted the Secretary of Public Health, Carmen Heads. The vaccine begins to be administered free of charge these days, because the first of the three doses is given at two months of the child. The disease has a Very low incidence, but can be very serious.

Last November, the Department of Health agreed on an item in the 2022 budgets to include the meningitis B vaccine in the official calendar starting this year.

the most frequent

Meningococcus type B is the most frequent in Cataloniaalthough his current incidence is very low, specifically 0.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In 2020, they registered 30 confirmed cases of meningococcal disease, a figure that in 2021, in provisional data, dropped to 7 cases. However, the disease caused by this bacterium it can become very serious.

this is the disease

Meningitis is a serious infectious disease caused by bacteria called meningococcus, which is classified into different groups –A, B, C and others-. Cases occur throughout the year, but are more common in winter and spring. They are usually isolated, but can also appear as an outbreak, especially in cohabiting family members and schools. Meningococcal disease can cause a generalized infection, called meningococcal sepsis, or affect the nervous system, meningitis, explains the Canal Salut website. Vaccination in children protects against meningococci A, C, W and Y and now B is incorporated.

Vaccines in Catalonia are not mandatory but Salut reminds that it is important that all children and adults are vaccinated against diseases that have this protection to avoid contagion and possible complications. The calendar includes the vaccines that protect against the most frequent and/or serious diseases, as well as those that are most effective and safe and that are most suitable for the environment.

The vaccination calendar was established in Catalonia in 1980 and with that guideline protection was given against seven diseases. Since then it has been updated to the current 17.